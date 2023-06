15:16 ET -- PayPal Holdings is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The company will sell substantially all of its European buy now, pay later loan portfolio to KKR. PayPal will remain responsible for customer-facing activities. PayPal expects about $1.8 billion of proceeds, with some of that slated for stock buybacks. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-20-23 1531ET