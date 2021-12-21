Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PayPal Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PYPL   US70450Y1038

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. consumer bureau orders fintech firm LendUp to halt new loans, pay fine

12/21/2021 | 04:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The seal of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said on Tuesday it ordered LendUp Loans to pay a $100,000 penalty, halt issuing new loans and stop collecting on certain outstanding ones after repeated deceptive marketing and other fair-lending violations.

The Oakland, California-based lender, which offers funding to online consumers who traditionally have been overlooked by banks because they are considered too risky, agreed to the order, the CFPB said.

"We are shuttering the lending operations of this fintech for repeatedly lying and illegally cheating its customers," said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra.

LendUp, which had attracted attention from prominent Silicon Valley investors, expects to complete a wind-down of its operations in early 2020, a spokesman told Reuters.

Tuesday's order comes after a September 2021 CFPB lawsuit alleging that LendUp continued to violate a 2016 order stemming from similar charges.

LendUp deceived consumers about the benefits of repeat borrowing; violated the CFPB's 2016 order; and failed to provide timely and accurate adverse-action notices to clients as required by fair lending laws, the agency added.

In 2017, PayPal Inc. invested in LendUp as part of its efforts to gain an edge on rivals in the highly competitive digital payments market.

The CFPB was created in the wake of the 2007-09 global financial crisis to crack down on predatory lenders. Progressives and advocates have long criticized short-term lenders for saddling borrowers with annualized interest rates that often reach several hundred percent.

Chopra, tapped by Democratic President Joe Biden to help address inequities in lending, has said his ambitious agenda includes sharpening the agency's enforcement focus on companies that repeatedly violate consumer finance laws, with a particular focus on fintech and other technology companies.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Katanga Johnson


© Reuters 2021
All news about PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
04:12pU.S. consumer bureau orders fintech firm LendUp to halt new loans, pay fine
RE
12/20PAYPAL ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PayPal Holdings, Inc. on Behal..
BU
12/20Wedbush Lowers PayPal Holdings' Price Target to $220 From $240 Amid 'Choppy Consumer Sp..
MT
12/16Australian shares rise on mining, energy boost; BNPL firms drag
RE
12/16U.S. CFPB asks 'buy-now, pay-later' companies for data on products, practices
RE
12/16U.S. CFPB asks 'buy-now, pay-later' companies for data on products, practices
RE
12/16Affirm Holdings Gets Regulator Notice Over Buy Now, Pay Later Services; Shares Fall Sha..
MT
12/16Bitcoin Stocks Are Back In Focus (HIVE, GYST, RIOT, MARA, BTBT, BITF, GBTC)
AQ
12/14A YEAR IN REVIEW : Stories of Resilience That Defined 2021
PU
12/14Mizuho Securities Adjusts PayPal Holdings' Price Target to $225 From $275, Reiterates B..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25 355 M - -
Net income 2021 4 268 M - -
Net cash 2021 7 394 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 51,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 215 B 215 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,17x
EV / Sales 2022 6,76x
Nbr of Employees 26 500
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Last Close Price 182,68 $
Average target price 274,81 $
Spread / Average Target 50,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel H. Schulman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Rainey CFO & Executive VP-Global Customer Operations
John J. Donahoe Chairman
Sripada Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jonathan Christodoro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.-22.00%214 636
VISA, INC.-4.57%440 139
MASTERCARD, INC.-5.58%331 141
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.49.02%52 253
AVAST PLC14.38%8 434
NUVEI CORPORATION-13.83%7 401