Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PayPal Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PYPL   US70450Y1038

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:34:00 2023-02-03 pm EST
85.79 USD   -1.35%
01:52pU.S. court revives CFPB prepaid rule on fees, in defeat for PayPal
RE
02/01Global markets live: AMD, Amgen, Electronic Arts, PayPal, Snap...
MS
02/01PayPal's rocky road ahead warrants more cost cuts, Wall Street says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. court revives CFPB prepaid rule on fees, in defeat for PayPal

02/03/2023 | 01:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

PayPal objected to fee disclosures it viewed as mandatory

*

Appeals court says regulator did not overstep authority

Feb 3(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has revived a U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule governing how providers of digital wallets disclose commonly used fees to prepaid customers.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C, rejected an argument by PayPal Inc, one of the largest digital wallet providers, that the CFPB overstepped its authority by making fee disclosures mandatory, not optional.

Friday's decision reversed a Dec. 2020 ruling by U.S. District Judge Richard Leon in Washington, D.C., who said the CFPB lacked power under the federal Electronic Funds Transfer Act or the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reforms to impose a mandatory "model clause" for the fees.

Kannon Shanmugam of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison represented PayPal, while CFPB senior counsel Christopher Deal represented the regulator.

The CFPB created its Prepaid Rule to offer consumers legal protections on prepaid accounts similar to those on products such as checking accounts, including the ability to challenge payment errors, unauthorized transactions and fraud.

Among the charges to be disclosed were ATM withdrawal and balance inquiry fees, and fees for holding accounts, reloading cash, account inactivity and customer service.

The appeals court said the CFPB's disclosure requirement was not a mandatory model clause because financial providers were free to use language "substantially similar" to what the regulator proposed.

Though there may be only a "limited range of permissible wording," Circuit Judge Neomi Rao concluded that "the fact the Prepaid Rule requires the disclosure of certain content does not, standing alone, mandate a model clause."

Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan and Circuit Judge Cornelia Pillard joined Rao's decision.

PayPal did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The San Jose, California-based company had said that there were "significant differences" between digital wallets and prepaid cards, including that the cards' small size arguably necessitated "formulaic" disclosures.

The appeals court returned the case to Leon to consider PayPal's other challenges to the Prepaid Rule, including constitutional and administrative law claims. PayPal was not challenging its obligation to disclose fees altogether.

A CFPB spokesman said the regulator was pleased with the decision and will continue defending the rule.

The case is Consumer Financial Protection Bureau et al v Paypal Inc, D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-5057.

For Paypal: Kannon Shanmugam, of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

For CFPB: Christopher Deal (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)


© Reuters 2023
All news about PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
01:52pU.S. court revives CFPB prepaid rule on fees, in defeat for PayPal
RE
02/01Global markets live: AMD, Amgen, Electronic Arts, PayPal, Snap...
MS
02/01PayPal's rocky road ahead warrants more cost cuts, Wall Street says
RE
02/01Vodafone's Europe woes, Darktrace in trouble: Marke..
MS
02/01EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Poised for a Mixed -2-
DJ
02/01EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Poised for a Mixed Start Ahead of Fed Decision
DJ
02/01News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01/31Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mostly Higher Ahead of Fe..
DJ
01/31News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/31PayPal cites 'challenging' economics, says it will lay off 2,000 in coming weeks
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27 502 M - -
Net income 2022 2 472 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 620 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 99 137 M 99 137 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,51x
EV / Sales 2023 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 30 900
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 86,96 $
Average target price 105,99 $
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel H. Schulman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gabrielle L. Rabinovitch CFO, Treasurer & SVP-Investor Relations
John J. Donahoe Chairman
Sripada Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Archana Deskus Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.22.10%99 137
VISA, INC.10.49%472 098
MASTERCARD, INC.7.83%358 443
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.16.49%49 148
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.15.45%4 152
TOPSEC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC.13.21%1 943