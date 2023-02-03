U.S. court revives CFPB prepaid rule on fees, in defeat for PayPal

*
PayPal objected to fee disclosures it viewed as mandatory
Appeals court says regulator did not overstep authority
Feb 3(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has revived a U.S.
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule governing how
providers of digital wallets disclose commonly used fees to
prepaid customers.
The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C,
rejected an argument by PayPal Inc, one of the largest
digital wallet providers, that the CFPB overstepped its
authority by making fee disclosures mandatory, not optional.
Friday's decision reversed a Dec. 2020 ruling by U.S.
District Judge Richard Leon in Washington, D.C., who said the
CFPB lacked power under the federal Electronic Funds Transfer
Act or the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reforms to impose a
mandatory "model clause" for the fees.
Kannon Shanmugam of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison
represented PayPal, while CFPB senior counsel Christopher Deal
represented the regulator.
The CFPB created its Prepaid Rule to offer consumers legal
protections on prepaid accounts similar to those on products
such as checking accounts, including the ability to challenge
payment errors, unauthorized transactions and fraud.
Among the charges to be disclosed were ATM withdrawal and
balance inquiry fees, and fees for holding accounts, reloading
cash, account inactivity and customer service.
The appeals court said the CFPB's disclosure requirement was
not a mandatory model clause because financial providers were
free to use language "substantially similar" to what the
regulator proposed.
Though there may be only a "limited range of permissible
wording," Circuit Judge Neomi Rao concluded that "the fact the
Prepaid Rule requires the disclosure of certain content does
not, standing alone, mandate a model clause."
Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan and Circuit Judge Cornelia
Pillard joined Rao's decision.
PayPal did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The San Jose, California-based company had said that there
were "significant differences" between digital wallets and
prepaid cards, including that the cards' small size arguably
necessitated "formulaic" disclosures.
The appeals court returned the case to Leon to consider
PayPal's other challenges to the Prepaid Rule, including
constitutional and administrative law claims. PayPal was not
challenging its obligation to disclose fees altogether.
A CFPB spokesman said the regulator was pleased with the
decision and will continue defending the rule.
The case is Consumer Financial Protection Bureau et al v
Paypal Inc, D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-5057.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)