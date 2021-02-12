Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PayPal Holdings, Inc.    PYPL

PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(PYPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/12 03:31:25 pm
297.815 USD   +4.49%
08:53aWall Street trades flat, but set for weekly gain
RE
08:43aWall Street trades flat, but set for weekly gain
RE
06:52aMIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Mixed Midday, Set For Second Weekly Rise
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street trades flat, but set for weekly gain

02/12/2021 | 02:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Traders wearing masks work, on the first day of in person trading since the closure during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the floor at the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq traded sideways on Friday in a tight range, with investors buying energy, financial and materials shares and selling big tech stocks as they wait for progress on new fiscal aid from Washington to spur the market to new highs.

The S&P energy sector, financials and materials all rose on expectations they will benefit from a reopened economy.

Heavyweights Apple Inc, Tesla Inc and Microsoft Corp, each down, held the major indexes back as they headed for second straight week of gains.

Value and cyclicals outperform in a rising interest rate, higher-growth environment, which the U.S. economy is on the cusp of entering, said Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member of hedge fund Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

"We're under-estimating the lag effect of all the money in the system as more and more vaccinations are delivered and as more of the country reopens" from business shutdowns, he said.

"We are continuing this rotation that would be consistent with the new business cycle, and as (bond) yields go up, value and cyclicals will lead," Hayes said.

A sharp drop in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks have helped drive markets to new highs, though a near-term pullback could occur from the new coronavirus variants and potential snags in vaccine distributions.

The latest data showed U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly fell in early February as households remained worried about the economy despite expectations for additional fiscal stimulus.

A Reuters poll showed the U.S. economy is expected to reach pre-COVID-19 levels within a year as the proposed $1.9 trillion fiscal bill helps boost economic activity, but it's likely to take more than a year for employment to fully recover.

U.S. President Joe Biden turned to a bipartisan group of local officials for support on his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan to help millions of unemployed workers and for schools to reopen.

The Lipper data late on Thursday showed U.S.-based stock funds attracted $22.9 billion in the week to Wednesday, the largest weekly inflow since March 2008.

U.S. stock markets will be closed on Monday on account of the U.S. Presidents Day holiday.

By 2:15 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.79 points, or 0.2%, to 31,367.91, the S&P 500 lost 0.79 points, or 0.02%, to 3,915.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.82 points, or 0.01%, to 14,026.59.

The small-cap index was set to rise for the fifth week out of six full weeks this year. PayPal Holdings Inc rose about 4.2% as several brokerages raised price targets on the stock a day after the payments company's investor day call. Walt Disney Co reported a surprise quarterly profit. However, its shares fell 1.8% from a record high after a more than 13% run up to its results over the last two weeks. Dating app operator Bumble Inc gained 14%, a day after a stellar debut sent its shares up more than 75%. Cannabis company Aphria Inc gained 7% after nearly halving in value in the prior session.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.07-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.06-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 48 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 233 new highs and 13 new lows.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Diane Craft)

By Herbert Lash


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.15% 31386.65 Delayed Quote.2.51%
NASDAQ 100 0.09% 13748.059292 Delayed Quote.5.95%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.09% 14040.203078 Delayed Quote.8.69%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 4.26% 297.345 Delayed Quote.21.70%
S&P 500 0.13% 3921.64 Delayed Quote.4.13%
All news about PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
08:53aWall Street trades flat, but set for weekly gain
RE
08:43aWall Street trades flat, but set for weekly gain
RE
06:52aMIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Mixed Midday, Set For Second Weekly Rise
MT
06:29aWall Street headed for second straight weekly gain
RE
06:22aStock on Track for Modest Weekly Gains
DJ
06:20aWall Street headed for second straight weekly gain
RE
05:50aPAYPAL : Credit Suisse Raises PayPal Holdings' Price Target to $310 from $275 on..
MT
05:46aPAYPAL : Oppenheimer Adjusts PayPal Holdings PT to $310 From $302, Maintains Out..
MT
03:56aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: ING Groep, The Walt Disney Company, PayPal
03:47aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Open Lower After S&P 500 Closes At Record Hi..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25 665 M - -
Net income 2021 3 760 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 817 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 90,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 334 B 334 B -
EV / Sales 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 26 500
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 299,45 $
Last Close Price 285,03 $
Spread / Highest target 31,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel H. Schulman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Rainey Chief Financial Officer
John J. Donahoe Chairman
Sripada Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
John H. Kunze SVP-Global Consumer Product & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.21.70%333 820
VISA INC.-3.69%450 238
MASTERCARD INCORPORATED-6.37%341 312
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.10.05%37 870
AVAST PLC-5.67%7 207
MIMECAST LIMITED-24.54%2 761
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ