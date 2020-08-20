PayPoint plc Stock
Equities
PAY
GB00B02QND93
Business Support Services
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|546 GBX
|-0.18%
|-0.06%
|+4.75%
|Apr. 22
|New record close for FTSE 100 as war fears ease
|AN
|Apr. 22
|PayPoint shares jump as shareholder eye buyback programme
|AN
|Sales 2024 *
|181M 231M
|Sales 2025 *
|192M 245M
|Capitalization
|394M 503M
|Net income 2024 *
|36M 45.96M
|Net income 2025 *
|47M 60M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
|2.55 x
|Net Debt 2024 *
|67M 85.53M
|Net Debt 2025 *
|63.96M 81.66M
|EV / Sales 2025 *
|2.39 x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
-
|P/E ratio 2025 *
-
|Employees
|944
|Yield 2024 *
7.4%
|Yield 2025 *
7.77%
|Free-Float
|67.91%
|1 day
|-0.09%
|1 week
|+0.09%
|Current month
|+3.51%
|1 month
|+3.90%
|3 months
|+9.98%
|6 months
|+9.21%
|Current year
|+4.90%
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Nicholas Wiles CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|62
|09-10-21
Rob Harding DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|-
|23-09-06
Jay Payne COO
|Chief Operating Officer
|-
|18-12-31
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Giles Kerr CHM
|Chairman
|65
|15-11-19
Ben Wishart BRD
|Director/Board Member
|61
|19-11-13
Guy Parsons BRD
|Director/Board Member
|60
|23-03-22
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|24-05-29
|544.7
|-0.42%
|1 199
|24-05-28
|547
|0.00%
|69,627
|24-05-24
|547
|+0.55%
|80,368
|24-05-23
|544
|-0.18%
|78,483
|24-05-22
|545
|-3.88%
|212,533
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+4.90%
|503M
|+11.73%
|86.84B
|+1.24%
|65.03B
|-14.57%
|40.77B
|-20.10%
|25.9B
|-6.88%
|18.49B
|-17.14%
|12.24B
|-7.89%
|10.48B
|-17.53%
|8.67B
|-5.05%
|7.74B
