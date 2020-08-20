Stock PAY PAYPOINT PLC
PayPoint plc Stock

Equities

PAY

GB00B02QND93

Business Support Services

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
 03:25:10 2024-05-29 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
546 GBX -0.18% Intraday chart for PayPoint plc -0.06% +4.75%
Apr. 22 New record close for FTSE 100 as war fears ease AN
Apr. 22 PayPoint shares jump as shareholder eye buyback programme AN

Financials

Sales 2024 * 181M 231M Sales 2025 * 192M 245M Capitalization 394M 503M
Net income 2024 * 36M 45.96M Net income 2025 * 47M 60M EV / Sales 2024 * 2.55 x
Net Debt 2024 * 67M 85.53M Net Debt 2025 * 63.96M 81.66M EV / Sales 2025 * 2.39 x
P/E ratio 2024 *
-
P/E ratio 2025 *
-
Employees 944
Yield 2024 *
7.4%
Yield 2025 *
7.77%
Free-Float 67.91%
Chart PayPoint plc

Latest news about PayPoint plc

New record close for FTSE 100 as war fears ease AN
PayPoint shares jump as shareholder eye buyback programme AN
Hipgnosis Songs and Tyman jump on takeover talk AN
PayPoint rises as stays on track AN
Paypoint Expects Underlying Ebitda Will Be In Excess Of £80 Mln For FY24 RE
Sainsbury's, Petershill Partners upped to 'buy' AN
Lloyds Banking Group to Become PayPoint's Main Card Partner MT
Caution prevails ahead of Fed Our Logo
FDM falls on gloomy outlook; PRS REIT up AN
Paypoint and Lloyds Banking Group extend cards partnership agreement AN
PayPoint Identifies Cardnet as Main Card Acquiring Partner Under Expanded Partnership with Lloyds Bank MT
Paypoint, Lloyds Bank Expand Cardnet Partnership DJ
Lloyds Bank, PayPoint strike cards partnership RE
PayPoint Plc and Lloyds Bank Announce Major Strategic Partnership Expansion CI
PayPoint signs multi-year partnership with Royal Mail AN
Latest transcript on PayPoint plc

Logo PayPoint plc
PayPoint plc, H1 2024 Earnings Call, Nov 23, 2023
Analyst Recommendations on PayPoint plc

New record close for FTSE 100 as war fears ease AN
Sainsbury's, Petershill Partners upped to 'buy' AN
UK Inflation Expectations Fall, Boosting Prospects for BOE Rate Pause DJ
UK Gilt Yields Fall on Rising Expectations of a BOE Rate Pause DJ
Sterling Could Fall on Expectations of a BOE Rate Pause DJ
Press releases PayPoint plc

PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding GL
LAUNCH: PayPoint retailer survey 2024 PU
Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker and Financial Adviser GL
Block listing Interim Review GL
News in other languages on PayPoint plc

AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : LVMH, Kering, Danone, L'Oréal, Nestlé, Argen-X, Wartsila...
+19,4% pour le CAC40GR au 1er semestre, avant Osaka
La galaxie Casino vacille
AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Claranova, Roche, Vodafone, Straumann, Hugo Boss, AstraZeneca, Miliboo, Implanet...
Paypoint : Volkswagen kauft Anbieter von Parkgebühren-App aus Kanada
Quotes and Performance

1 day-0.09%
1 week+0.09%
Current month+3.51%
1 month+3.90%
3 months+9.98%
6 months+9.21%
Current year+4.90%
Highs and lows

1 week
532.00
Extreme 532
570.00
1 month
518.00
Extreme 518
577.00
Current year
470.00
Extreme 470
577.00
1 year
372.50
Extreme 372.5
585.75
3 years
372.50
Extreme 372.5
742.00
5 years
372.50
Extreme 372.5
1 158.00
10 years
372.50
Extreme 372.5
1 192.00
Managers and Directors - PayPoint plc

Managers TitleAgeSince
Nicholas Wiles CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 62 09-10-21
Rob Harding DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO - 23-09-06
Jay Payne COO
 Chief Operating Officer - 18-12-31
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Giles Kerr CHM
 Chairman 65 15-11-19
Ben Wishart BRD
 Director/Board Member 61 19-11-13
Guy Parsons BRD
 Director/Board Member 60 23-03-22
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
24-05-29 544.7 -0.42% 1 199
24-05-28 547 0.00% 69,627
24-05-24 547 +0.55% 80,368
24-05-23 544 -0.18% 78,483
24-05-22 545 -3.88% 212,533

Delayed Quote London S.E., May 29, 2024 at 03:07 am EDT

Company Profile

PayPoint plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in enabling payments and commerce for the public and private sector. The Company operates across four divisions: Shopping, E-Commerce, Payments and Banking, and Love2shop. Its Shopping division provides digital solutions, technology, and payment services for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and retailers to deliver vital community services. Its E-Commerce division provides a technology-based delivery platform. Its Payments and Banking division delivers digital payment solutions to clients across diverse sectors. Its Love2shop division provides gifting and rewards solutions. Its PayPoint segment offers card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; ATM cash machines; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers, through a network of retailers; parcel delivery and collection; retailer service fees; and digital payments. Its Love2shop segment includes shopping vouchers, cards, and e-codes.
Sector
Business Support Services
Calendar
2024-06-13 - Q4 2024 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for PayPoint plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
5.47 GBP
Average target price
7.3 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+33.46%
Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Sector Transaction & Payment Services

1st Jan change Capi.
PAYPOINT PLC Stock PayPoint plc
+4.90% 503M
FISERV, INC. Stock Fiserv, Inc.
+11.73% 86.84B
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. Stock PayPal Holdings, Inc.
+1.24% 65.03B
BLOCK, INC. Stock Block, Inc.
-14.57% 40.77B
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. Stock Global Payments Inc.
-20.10% 25.9B
CORPAY, INC. Stock Corpay, Inc.
-6.88% 18.49B
EDENRED SE Stock Edenred SE
-17.14% 12.24B
WISE PLC Stock Wise plc
-7.89% 10.48B
NEXI S.P.A Stock Nexi S.p.A
-17.53% 8.67B
WEX INC. Stock WEX Inc.
-5.05% 7.74B
Transaction & Payment Services
