Correction-addition of offeror's name: Form 8 (DD) - PayPoint Plc
12/15/2022 | 03:09pm EST
FORM8 (DD)
PUBLICDEALINGDISCLOSUREBYAPARTYTOANOFFERORPERSONACTINGIN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS) Rules8.1,8.2and8.4oftheTakeoverCode(the“Code”)
1. KEYINFORMATION
(a)Fullnameofdiscloser:
Alan Dale
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positionsdisclosed,ifdifferentfrom1(a):
(c)Nameofofferor/offereeinrelationtowhose relevant securities this form relates:
PayPoint Plc, the Offeror
(d)Statusofpersonmakingthedisclosure:
Person acting in concert with the Offeror
(e)Datedealingundertaken:
15 December 2022
(f)Inadditiontothecompanyin1(c)above,isthe disclosermakingdisclosuresinrespectofany other party to the offer?
No
2. POSITIONSOFTHEPERSONMAKINGTHEDISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interestsandshortpositionsintherelevantsecuritiesoftheofferororofferee to which the disclosure relates following the dealing
Classofrelevantsecurity:
Ordinarysharesof1/3penceeachinPayPointplc
Interests
Shortpositions
Number
%
Number
%
(1)Relevantsecuritiesowned and/or controlled:
12,460
0.0180
Nil
0
(2)Cash-settledderivatives:
Nil
0
Nil
0
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreementstopurchase/sell:
Nil
0
Nil
0
TOTAL:
12,460*
0.0180
Nil
0
* Includes 3000 shares held by Sylvia Dale (spouse of Alan Dale).
* SIP Awards are made on a monthly basis on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share. The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the directors listed above three years’ following their grant and subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.
RSA
9,274
Jul 2023
Nil
RSA
14,857
Aug 2024
Nil
RSA
16,447
Jun 2025
Nil
RSA
7,428
Aug 2025
Nil
RSA
8,223
Jun 2026
Nil
RSA
7,429
Aug 2026
Nil
RSA
8,224
Jun 2027
Nil
DABS
7,231
Aug 2024
Nil
DABS
10,625
Jun 2025
Nil
SIP*
2,730*
N/A
Nil
3. DEALINGSBYTHEPERSONMAKINGTHEDISCLOSURE
Where therehave beendealings inmorethan oneclass ofrelevantsecurities of theofferoror offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
Detailsofanyagreement,arrangementorunderstanding,formalorinformal,between thepartytotheofferorpersonactinginconcertmakingthedisclosureand anyother person relating to: (i) thevotingrightsofanyrelevantsecuritiesunderanyoption;or (ii) thevotingrightsorfutureacquisitionordisposalofanyrelevantsecuritiestowhich any derivative is referenced: