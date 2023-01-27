Advanced search
Director Declaration

01/27/2023
27 January 2023

PayPoint plc - Director Declaration
                                
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, PayPoint plc (the ‘Company’) announces that Gill Barr, a non-executive director of the Company, has notified the Company of her intention to step down from the Board of N Brown, to focus on other professional commitments. Ms Barr will step down from the Board of N Brown following the conclusion of its Annual General Meeting in July and will not stand for re-election.

-End-

Enquiries:
PayPoint Plc
Brian McLelland                     
Tel: 07721211100


Financials
Sales 2023 120 M 149 M 149 M
Net income 2023 36,1 M 44,6 M 44,6 M
Net Debt 2023 59,0 M 72,9 M 72,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 7,98%
Capitalization 352 M 435 M 435 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,41x
EV / Sales 2024 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 670
Free-Float 68,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Wiles Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Dale Finance Director & Executive Director
Giles Francis Bertram Kerr Chairman
Simon Coles Chief Technology Officer
Jay Payne Director-IT Service & Operations
