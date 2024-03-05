5 March 2024

PayPoint Plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together “PDMRs”)

1. The PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan – Dividend Reinvestment

The Company was notified on 5 March 2024 that the interim cash dividend paid by the Company on 05 March 2024 was reinvested by way of an election under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan to purchase ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company on 5 March 2024 for PDMRs as set out below, including the following Directors:









Dividend Shares

Purchase Date: 05/03/2024

Purchase Price: £4.895 Nicholas Wiles 38 Rob Harding 5

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

2. PDMR Sale of Shares

The Company was notified on the 1 March 2024 that the PDMR, Nicholas Williams, sold 1,885 shares at a price of £4.935 in the Company. The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below. This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

PayPoint Plc

Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7542031173

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name 1. Simon Coles 2. Benjamin Ford 3. Rob Harding 4. Anna Holness 5. Mark Latham 6. Tanya Murphy 7. Stephen O’Neill 8. Christopher Paul 9. Anthony Sappor 10. Josephine Toolan 11. Katy Wilde 12. Nicholas Williams 13. Nicholas Wiles 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint Plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence



ISIN: GB00B02QND93





b) Nature of the transaction Dividend Shares purchased by the SIP Provider, Howells Trustee Limited (as Trustee of the PayPoint Plc SIP Trust), on behalf of and awarded to participants under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. £4.895 70 2. £4.895 40 3. £4.895 5 4. £4.895 19 5. £4.895 29 6. £4.895 30 7. £4.895 19 8. £4.895 80 9. £4.895 44 10. £4.895 104 11. £4.895 106 12. £4.895 38 13. £4.895 25 d) Aggregated information







- Volume

- Price

- Total Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate Price(s) Aggregate Total 1. 70 £4.895 £342.65 2. 40 £4.895 £195.8 3. 5 £4.895 £24.48 4. 19 £4.895 £93.01 5. 29 £4.895 £141.96 6. 30 £4.895 £146.85 7. 19 £4.895 £93.01 8. 80 £4.895 £391.6 9. 44 £4.895 £215.38 10. 104 £4.895 £509.08 11. 106 £4.895 £518.87 12. 38 £4.895 £186.01 13. 25 £4.895 £122.38 e) Date of the transaction 02 January 2024 f) Place of the transaction XLON



