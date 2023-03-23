Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. PayPoint plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAY   GB00B02QND93

PAYPOINT PLC

(PAY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:33:38 2023-03-23 am EDT
465.50 GBX   +0.76%
11:01aDirectorate change
GL
11:00aDirectorate change
AQ
03/22Paypoint : Sales of chocolates boom ahead of Mother's Day
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Directorate change

03/23/2023 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Directorate Change

The Board is delighted to confirm that Guy Parsons has today been appointed to the Board of PayPoint plc as Non-Executive Director having acted as Executive Chairman of Appreciate Group Plc.

Giles Kerr, Chairman, commented:

“I am delighted to welcome Guy to the Board. Guy has served as the Chairman of Appreciate Group plc and will bring a wealth of board level sales and marketing expertise from his extensive experience in the hospitality sector ”

There is no further information which would require disclosure under 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc           
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary              
+44(0)7721211100 


                                                     


All news about PAYPOINT PLC
11:01aDirectorate change
GL
11:00aDirectorate change
AQ
03/22Paypoint : Sales of chocolates boom ahead of Mother's Day
PU
03/22Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
03/22Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
03/06Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
03/03UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
03/02UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
03/01UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/28AIQ revenue soars; Mobius Investment net assets drop
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAYPOINT PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 122 M 149 M 149 M
Net income 2023 36,1 M 44,2 M 44,2 M
Net Debt 2023 76,1 M 93,0 M 93,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,04x
Yield 2023 8,65%
Capitalization 333 M 407 M 407 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,35x
EV / Sales 2024 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 670
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart PAYPOINT PLC
Duration : Period :
PayPoint plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPOINT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 462,00 GBX
Average target price 724,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 56,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Wiles Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Dale Finance Director & Executive Director
Giles Francis Bertram Kerr Chairman
Simon Coles Chief Technology Officer
Jay Payne Director-IT Service & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYPOINT PLC-9.41%407
FISERV, INC.10.17%69 942
BLOCK, INC.15.61%43 789
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-0.40%26 094
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.06%14 857
NEXI S.P.A1.55%10 579
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer