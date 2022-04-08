Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. PayPoint plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAY   GB00B02QND93

PAYPOINT PLC

(PAY)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/08 09:53:31 am EDT
585.05 GBX   +0.35%
04/04PAYPOINT : CashOut can help local authorities disburse the £150 council tax rebate
PU
03/31PayPoint To Invest In Tenant Management App Optus Homes
MT
03/31PAYPOINT : announces investment in Optus Homes
PU
Summary 
Summary

Holding(s) in Shares

04/08/2022 | 10:01am EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B02QND93
Issuer Name
PAYPOINT PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Asteriscos Patrimonial SLU
City of registered office (if applicable)
A Coruña
Country of registered office (if applicable)
España
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
06-Apr-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
08-Apr-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached21.0112390.00000021.01123914480095
Position of previous notification (if applicable)20.0028940.00000020.002894 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B02QND9314480095 21.011239 
Sub Total 8.A1448009521.011239%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1   

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
      
Sub Total 8.B2   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
     

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
08-Apr-2022
13. Place Of Completion
A Coruña

Enquiries for Paypoint Plc:  Brian McLelland, Company Secretary, Tel +44 (0) 1707 6003160

 


Financials
Sales 2022 117 M 152 M 152 M
Net income 2022 35,7 M 46,6 M 46,6 M
Net Debt 2022 30,6 M 39,9 M 39,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 6,52%
Capitalization 399 M 521 M 521 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,69x
EV / Sales 2023 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 669
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart PAYPOINT PLC
Duration : Period :
PayPoint plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPOINT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 583,00 GBX
Average target price 756,40 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Wiles Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Dale Finance Director & Executive Director
Giles Francis Bertram Kerr Chairman
Lewis Alcraft Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Tanya Murphy General Counsel & Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYPOINT PLC-12.33%521
BLOCK, INC.-22.03%72 976
FISERV, INC.-1.08%65 718
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-0.42%37 917
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.54%19 445
NEXI S.P.A-31.69%13 649