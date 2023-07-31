Welwyn Garden City, 27 July 2023: PayPoint Group and their partner YouLend, an embedded finance platform are proud to announce that the partnership has supported over 750 fundings to businesses over the last year worth more than £12.5 million.

The funding product, which is open to any business which meets YouLend's eligibility criteria, is designed to free up funds, enabling them to focus on growth, buy stock or simply assist with cash flow. This has proved incredibly popular amid the UK's difficult economic conditions of rising interest rates and tighter credit conditions.

Instead of paying a fixed monthly repayment, a small percentage of every card transaction is used to repay the funding, giving businesses peace of mind that repayments will be proportional to their income from card sales.

Mark Latham, Managing Director, Card Services, PayPoint, said: "As lending conditions have become tougher recently YouLend's business finance product is very much open for business, with rates mostly unchanged since this time last year. As a result, we are seeing even more businesses using the facility for a wide range of purposes such as buying new stock , refurbishing the premises, boosting cash flow, or even expanding their business with new equipment and new locations."

Tom Longhurst, Head of Strategic Partnerships, YouLend, said: "Our partnership with PayPoint and Handepay has enabled us to widen access to much-needed, fast, flexible, and affordable capital for UK businesses. Our aim is to continue to support eligible businesses with the financing required to grow and thrive."

PayPoint Retailer partners interested in discovering more about YouLend can do so here.

*Average business interest rate of 25% consistent over 12 month assessment.