Display copy PayPoint plc PAYPOINT RESTRICTEDEXECUTIVESHARE PLAN Adopted by the Remuneration Committee of the Company on 21 March 2019 Amended by the Remuneration Committee of the Company and approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 25 July 2019,and24 July 2020, 1 August 2024

CONTENTS Rule Page 1. DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATION 3 2. ELIGIBILITY 6 3. GRANT OF AWARDS 6 4. LIMITS 98 5. VESTING OF AWARDS 1110 6. CONSEQUENCES OF VESTING FOR CONDITIONAL AWARDS 13 7. EXERCISE OF OPTIONS 13 8. CASH ALTERNATIVE 1514 9. LAPSE OF AWARDS 1615 10. HOLDING PERIOD 1615 11. LEAVERS 1716 12. CORPORATE EVENTS 19 13. MALUS AND CLAWBACK 2221 14. ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS 24 15. ALTERATIONS 2524 16. MISCELLANEOUS 26 APPENDIX I - CASH CONDITIONAL AWARDS 2928 2

1. DEFINITIONS AND INTERPRETATION 1.1 In the Plan, unless the context otherwise requires: "Award" means a Conditional Award or an Option; "Board" means the board of directors of the Company or a duly authorised committee of the Board or a duly authorised person; "Bonus" means the amount of any discretionary annual bonus to which an eligible executive (as determined in accordance with Rule 2 (Eligibility)) may become entitled under any bonus scheme established by a Participating Company from time to time; "Clawback" means the reduction of elements of an individual's compensation and/or the obligation to repay amounts to a Group Member by an individual in accordance with Rule 13 (Malus and Clawback) in such manner and for such amounts as the Committee determines to be appropriate; "Committee" means the remuneration committee of the Board or, on and after the occurrence of a corporate event described in Rule 12 (Corporate events) or liquidation or the entering into of administration or similar protection from creditors, the remuneration committee of the Board as constituted immediately before such event occurs; "Company" means PayPoint plc (registered in England and Wales with registered number 03581541); "Conditional Award" means a conditional right to acquire Shares at nil cost granted under the Plan; "Control" means control within the meaning of section 719 of ITEPA; "Dealing Restriction" means any restriction on dealing in securities imposed by regulation, statute, order, directive or any code adopted by the Company as varied from time to time; "Deferred Share Bonus Award" means an Award which represents a deferred Bonus which might otherwise have been paid in cash and which is designated as such by the Committee under Rule 3.2 (Committee determinations); "Early Vesting Date" means the date of an event following which an Award may Vest (and in the case of an Option, be exercised) before the Normal Vesting Date, being either: the date of cessation of employment of a Participant in the circumstances referred to in Rule 11.1 11.2 ( Good leavers ) and where the Committee determines that the date of cessation will be an Early Vesting Date; or a date of notification referred to in Rule 12.1 ( General offers ) or Rule 12.2 ( Schemes of arrangement and winding up ) or the date of Vesting referred to in Rule 12.3 ( Demerger and similar events ); "Grant Date" means the date on which an Award is granted; "Group Member" means: a Participating Company or a body corporate which is the Company's holding company (within the meaning of section 1159 of the Companies Act 2006) or a Subsidiary of the Company's holding company; 3

a body corporate which is a subsidiary undertaking (within the meaning of section 1162 of the Companies Act 2006) of a body corporate within paragraph (a) above and has been designated by the Board for this purpose; and any other body corporate in relation to which a body corporate within paragraph (a) or

(b) above is able (whether directly or indirectly) to exercise 20% or more of its equity voting rights and has been designated by the Board for this purpose; "Holding Period" if applicable, means such period or periods as the Committee may specify under Rule 3.1 (Terms of grant)Rule 3.2 (Committee determinations)during which a Participant agrees not to sell, transfer, assign or dispose of their Net Vested Shares in accordance with Rule 10 (Holding Period); "ITEPA" means the Income Tax (Earnings and Pensions) Act 2003; "Listing Rules" means the Listing Rules published by the United Kingdom Listing Authority; "London Stock Exchange" means London Stock Exchange plc or any successor thereto; "Malus" means the reduction or forfeiture of an Award prior to its Vesting in accordance with Rule 13 (Malus and Clawback) in such manner and for such amounts as the Committee determines to be appropriate; "Net Vested Shares" means the Vested Shares acquired or received by a Participant on or following the Vesting of a Conditional Award or on the exercise of an Option, in each case during the Holding Period, less: if the Participant's Tax Liability is satisfied other than by way of sale of Vested Shares, a number of Shares that have an aggregate market value on the date of Vesting (in the case of a Conditional Award) or exercise (in the case of an Option) equal to the Participant's Tax Liability due and arising on the Vesting or exercise of the Award (as relevant); or if the Vested Shares are sold to satisfy the Participant's Tax Liability due on the Vesting or exercise of an Award (as relevant), such number of Vested Shares so sold; "Normal Vesting Date" means such date (or dates) as specified by the Committee at the Grant Date under Rule 3.1 (Terms of grant)Rule 3.2 (Committee determinations)as the normal vesting date; "Option" means a right to acquire Shares granted under the Plan; "Option Price" means the amount, if any, payable in order to exercise an Option; "Participant" means a person who holds an Award including his personal representatives; "Participating Company" means the Company or any Subsidiary of the Company; "Performance Condition" means a condition related to performance which is specified by the Committee under Rule 3.2 (Committee determinations)Rule 3.1 (Terms of grant); "Performance Share Award" means an Award to which one or more Performance Conditions apply; "Plan" means the PayPoint RestrictedExecutiveShare Plan as amended from time to time; "Pre-ClawbackVesting Amount" means the sum arrived at by: 4

taking the lower of the value of the Vested Shares subject to an Award on: Vesting in the case of a Conditional Award and exercise in the case of an Option; or the sale of such Shares (if any) with Shares allocated on a "first in first out" basis; or if the Shares resulting from the Vesting or exercise of an Award are still held by the Participant (or a nominee for him), the date of operation of Clawback; and deducting any tax or social security contributions actually incurred on such Vesting, exercise and/or sale except to the extent that the Committee may require an individual to take reasonable steps to recover such tax and/or social security contributions in which case it will be added back; "Remuneration Policy" means the prevailing shareholder approved directors' remuneration policy that applies to the Company under Chapter 4A of Part 10 of the Companies Act 2006; "Restricted Share Award" means an Award: (i) which is not subject to Performance Conditions but may be subject to an Underpin Condition; and (ii) not including a Deferred Share Bonus Award; "Retirement" means retirement (as determined in accordance with a policy approved by the Committee from time to time for the purpose of this Plan) provided that in the case of a former director of the Company, his Award will only Vest if he confirms (in such form as prescribed by the Company) prior to Vesting that he remains so retired and if such former director fails to provide such confirmation, the Committee may determine that his Award will lapse immediately; "Rule" means a rule of the Plan; "Shares" means fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company; "Subsidiary" means a body corporate which is a subsidiary (within the meaning of section 1159 of the Companies Act 2006); "Tax Liability" means any amount of tax or social security contributions for which a Participant would or may be liable and for which any Group Member (including any former Group Member) would or may be obliged to (or would or may suffer a disadvantage if it were not to) account to any relevant authority; "Underpin Condition" means a condition which is specified by the Committee under Rule 3.1 (Terms of grant); "Vest" means: in relation to a Conditional Award the Shares in respect of the Award are released to the Participant in accordance with the provisions of this Plan; and in relation to an Option the Award becomes exercisable in accordance with the provisions of this Plan in relation to any Award, there being a determination that any Performance Conditions have been achieved to any extent and either: the Normal Vesting Date for that Award has passed; or the Award being subject to an Early Vesting Date which has passed. 5

and "Vesting",and"Vested" and "Unvested"shall be construed accordingly; and "Vested Shares" means those Shares in respect of which an Award Vests. Any reference in the Plan to any enactment includes a reference to that enactment as from time to time modified, extended or re-enacted. The singular includes references to the plural and vice versa. Words denoting the masculine gender shall include the feminine. Expressions in italics and headings are for guidance only and do not form part of the Plan. Where any Award has been granted such that parts of the Award are subject to different Normal Vesting Dates , Underpin Conditions and/or Holding Periods (or are otherwise subject to different provisions as to Vesting), references in these Rules to the Award shall, where the context so requires, be a reference to a relevant part of the Award. 2. ELIGIBILITY An individual is eligible to be granted: an Award (including a Deferred Share Bonus Award) only if he is an employee (including an executive director) of a Participating Company ; or (a)(b) a Deferred Share Bonus Award if he is a former employee (including an executive director) of a Participating Company and he has participated in a bonus scheme operated by a Participating Company for the preceding financial year (or part thereof). 3. GRANT OF AWARDS 3.1 Terms of grant Subject to Rule 3.2 (Committee determinations),Rule 3.6 (Timing of grant), Rule 3.7 (Approvals and consents) and Rule 4 (Limits), the Committee may resolve to grant an Award: on the terms set out in the Plan; and subject to such additional terms (whether a Performance Condition, Underpin Condition, Holding Period and/or any other terms) as the Committee may specify to any person who is eligible to be granted an Award under Rule 2 (Eligibility) provided that Awards granted to an executive director of the Company shall be subject to any requirements set out in the Remuneration Policy.: a Normal Vesting Date falling on the third anniversary of the Grant Date, or such later date specified by the Committee; and a Holding Period commencing on the Normal Vesting Date and ending not earlier than the fifth anniversary of the Grant Date. Type of Award On or before the Grant Date, the Committee shall determine whether an Award will be a Conditional Award or an Option. If the Committee does not specify the type of an Award on or before the Grant Date then an Award will be an Option with a nil Option Price. 6

3.2 Committee determinations Subject to Rule 3.1 (Terms of grant), on or before the Grant Date, the Committee shall (or may, as appropriate) determine: the number of Shares over which the Award is granted which, in the case of a Deferred Share Bonus Award, will be linked to a proportion of the Bonus that the Committee determines would otherwise have been paid to the Participant in cash and divided by the market value of a Share (as determined by the Committee) and rounding down to the nearest whole number of Shares; whether the Award shall be a Restricted Share Award, Performance Share Award or a Deferred Share Bonus Award; whether the Award shall be in the form an Option or a Conditional Award, provided that if no determination is made it shall be an Option with a nil Option Price; if an Award is an Option, the Option Price (if any); if an Award is an Option, the date at the end of which the exercise period shall (subject the term of the Plan) expire, provided that if no such determination is made that day shall be the day immediately preceding the 10 th anniversary of the Grant Date; if an Award is a Performance Share Award, the Performance Condition and/or any other additional conditions (in each case, if any) applicable to the Award; if an Award is a Restricted Share Award, whether an Underpin Condition and/or any other additional conditions (in each case, if any) shall apply to the Award; the Normal Vesting Date; whether Shares acquired or received on Vesting or exercise (as applicable) of an Award shall be subject to a Holding Period; and whether the relevant Participant shall be entitled to a dividend equivalent or increase in the number of Shares comprised within their Award pursuant to Rule 3.4 ( Dividend equivalent ). 3.43.3Method of grant An Award shall be granted as follows: by deed executed by the Company.; and in the case of an Option, the Committee shall determine the Option Price (which will be nil unless the Committee specifies otherwise) on or before the Grant Date provided that the Committee may reduce or waive such Option Price on or prior to the exercise of the Option. No amount shall be paid by an individual for the grant of an Award. 3.53.4Dividend equivalent Subject to Rule 3.4(b), the Committee may determine on the Grant Date that the number of Shares comprised in an Award shall increase by such number of additional Shares as could have been acquired at the closing mid-market price on each relevant ex-dividend date with the dividends which would have been paid on the Shares comprised in that Award which become Vested Shares in respect of any ex-dividend dates falling within the period 7

from the Grant Date to the Normal Vesting Date (or, where an Award is structured as an Option and the Committee determines the Shares under that Option shall be subject to a Holding Period, the date of expiry of the Holding Period or if earlier the date of exercise of the Option). Where an Award vests at an Early Vesting Date, no further accrual of dividend equivalents under this Rule 3.4 will occur after such Early Vesting Date. The Committee may exclude from this calculation any special dividend in respect of which an Award Vests in accordance with Rule 12.3 (Demerger and similar events) or for which an adjustment is made under Rule 14 (Adjustment of Awards). The Committee may decide at any time that in lieu of the number of additional Shares calculated under Rule 3.4(a), when a Participant acquires Vested Shares pursuant to the Plan the Participant will be paid the cash value of the number of additional Shares calculated pursuant to Rule 3.4(a) with such cash value calculated on such reasonable basis as the Committee determines and paid subject to withholding for any Tax Liability. 3.63.5Method of satisfying Awards Unless specified to the contrary by the Committee on the Grant Date, an Award may be satisfied: by the issue of new Shares; and/or by the transfer of treasury Shares; and/or by the transfer of Shares (other than the transfer of treasury Shares). The Committee may decide to change the way in which it is intended that an Award may be satisfied after it has been granted, having regard to the provisions of Rule 4 (Limits), including any Awards granted prior to approval of the Plan by shareholders of the Company. 3.73.6Timing of grant Subject to Rule 3.7 (Approvals and consents), an Award may be granted: in the 6 weeks beginning with: a date on which the Plan is most recently approved by the shareholders of the Company; or the dealing day immediately following the date on which the Company announces its results for any period; or (ii)(iii) the dealing day following the Committee's determination of a Bonus in respect of an eligible executive (as determined in accordance with Rule 2 (Eligibility); (iii)(iv)the dealing day immediately following the lifting of any Dealing Restrictions that prevented the grant of Awards pursuant to Rules 3.6(a)(i),and/or3.6(a)(ii) and/or 3.6(a)(iii); at any other time when the Committee considers that circumstances are sufficiently exceptional to justify its grant but an Award may not be granted after 25 July 20291 August 2034, being the expiry of the period of 10 years from the 20192024annual general meeting. 3.83.7Approvals and consents 8

The grant of any Award shall be subject to obtaining any approval or consent required under the Listing Rules, any Dealing Restrictions, the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, or any other UK or overseas regulation or enactment. 3.93.8Non-transferability and bankruptcy An Award granted to any person: shall not be transferred, assigned, charged or otherwise disposed of by him (except on his death to his personal representatives) and any attempt to do so shall result in its lapse; and shall lapse immediately if he is declared bankrupt. 4. LIMITS 5 per cent. in 10 years limit An Award shall not be granted if, at the time of its proposed Grant Date, it would cause the number of Shares allocated (as defined in Rule 4.3) in the immediately preceding 10-year period under the Plan and under any other discretionary executive share plan adopted by the Company to exceed such number as represents 5 per cent. of the ordinary share capital of the Company in issue at that time. 10 per cent. in 10 years limit An Award shall not be granted if, at the time of its proposed Grant Date, it would cause the number of Shares allocated (as defined in Rule 4.3) in the immediately preceding 10-year period under the Plan and under any other employees' share scheme adopted by the Company to exceed such number as represents 10 per cent. of the ordinary share capital of the Company in issue at that time. Meaning of "allocated"

For the purposes of Rules 4.1 and 4.2: Shares are allocated: when an option, award or other contractual right to acquire unissued Shares or treasury Shares is granted; where Shares are issued or treasury Shares are transferred otherwise than pursuant to an option, award or other contractual right to acquire Shares, when those Shares are issued or treasury Shares transferred; any Shares which have been issued or which may be issued to any trustees to satisfy the exercise of any option, award or other contractual right granted under any employee share plan shall count as allocated; and for the avoidance of doubt, existing Shares other than treasury Shares that are transferred or over which options, awards or other contractual rights are granted shall not count as allocated. Post-grant events affecting numbers of "allocated" Shares For the purposes of Rule 4.3: where: 9