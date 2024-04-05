Welwyn Garden City, 05 April 2024: Data sampled from across from PayPoint's network of 28,000 UK convenience stores reveals which chocolate products saw the biggest sales spikes in the week running up to the Easter bank holiday (25 - 31 March), compared to the previous four weeks (26 February - 24 March).

At top spot, with a huge 697% increase in sales compared to the previous four weeks was the Maltesers Treat Bag. Also on the podium was perhaps the most opinion dividing chocolate bar on the UK market, the Bounty, with a 475% increase in sales versus the same period.

Only two Easter-specific products made it into the top ten, with Nestle's Milkybar Egg and Cadbury's Mini Eggs ranking in second and seventh place respectively.

The top ten selling chocolate products, compared to the previous four weeks' average, were:

Maltesers Treat Bag (+697%) Nestle Milkybar Egg Small (+492%) Bounty Coconut Milk Chocolate (+475%) M&Ms Peanut Treat Bag (+367%) Aero Hazelnut Block (+347%) Galaxy Minstrels (+314%) Cadbury Mini Eggs (+300%) Galaxy Milk Bar (+293%) Revels Treat Bag (+201%) KitKat Chunky Biscoff White (+150%)

Anthony Sappor, Retail Proposition and Partnerships Director, PayPoint said: "This Easter our network of 28,000 independent retailer partners were, as always, open to cater to the nations sweet tooth. These businesses undertake a crucial role within local communities all year round, offering a range of services from food and drink to essential household products, utilities top ups, banking and payments, access to cash and much more.

"No doubt also thanks to their early until late opening hours, people in the UK continue to rely on independent retailers as places where they can access many of the essentials they need day-to-day. We're very pleased that this includes those looking for a last minute Easter Egg, or simply a judgement free Bounty."

