  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. PayPoint plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAY   GB00B02QND93

PAYPOINT PLC

(PAY)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:02 2022-07-20 am EDT
589.00 GBX   -1.17%
10:04aPAYPOINT : Ice snapper sales are a bobby dazzler for convenience stores during heatwave
PU
09:14aPAYPOINT : Launches Next Business Day Settlement
PU
05:25aUK Declining Core Inflation Signals Better Outlook Ahead for Price Growth
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PayPoint : ICE SNAPPER SALES ARE A BOBBY DAZZLER FOR CONVENIENCE STORES DURING HEATWAVE

07/20/2022 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

20 July, Welwyn Garden City: Sales of Bobby's Iced Snapper frozen treats soared in line with the temperature during this week's heatwave, making them the UK's most sought after cool-down treat. Data from PayPoint's network of 28,000 convenience stores shows a 242% increase in ice cream and ice lolly sales overall, with Iced Snappers the top freezer pick.

The top ten products keeping Brits cool were:

  1. Bobby's Iced Snappers
  2. Walls Calippo Orange
  3. Walls Twister
  4. Walls Magnum Classic
  5. Walls Magnum White Chocolate
  6. Walls Feast
  7. Walls Cornetto Classic
  8. Walls Calippo Cola
  9. Walls Cornetto Strawberry
  10. Nestle Fab

Sales of ice creams and ice lollies increased most sharply in West Lothian in Scotland, where there was a 507% spike in sales over a typical Monday. This was followed by Merseyside (391% rise), Midlothian (382%), Lanarkshire (381%) and Angus (346%). Sales in London, where Heathrow Airport recorded the UK's highest ever temperature on Tuesday afternoon, rose by 161%.

Ben Ford, Retail Services Director at PayPoint, said: "As the mercury rose to new highs this week, people understandably didn't want to venture too far. However, thousands of people made the short trip to their local convenience store to take advantage of well-stocked freezers. The booming sales have been great news for consumers and retailers alike."

Disclaimer

PayPoint plc published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 14:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 122 M 146 M 146 M
Net income 2023 38,6 M 46,4 M 46,4 M
Net Debt 2023 27,2 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,9x
Yield 2023 6,85%
Capitalization 408 M 490 M 490 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,58x
EV / Sales 2024 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 670
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart PAYPOINT PLC
Duration : Period :
PayPoint plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPOINT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 596,00 GBX
Average target price 728,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Wiles Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Dale Finance Director & Executive Director
Giles Francis Bertram Kerr Chairman
Lewis Alcraft Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Tanya Murphy General Counsel & Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYPOINT PLC-10.23%490
FISERV, INC.-6.00%63 062
BLOCK, INC.-57.12%40 537
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-12.51%33 298
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.10%16 949
NEXI S.P.A-40.54%11 169