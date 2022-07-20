PayPoint : ICE SNAPPER SALES ARE A BOBBY DAZZLER FOR CONVENIENCE STORES DURING HEATWAVE

20 July, Welwyn Garden City: Sales of Bobby's Iced Snapper frozen treats soared in line with the temperature during this week's heatwave, making them the UK's most sought after cool-down treat. Data from PayPoint's network of 28,000 convenience stores shows a 242% increase in ice cream and ice lolly sales overall, with Iced Snappers the top freezer pick.

The top ten products keeping Brits cool were:

Bobby's Iced Snappers Walls Calippo Orange Walls Twister Walls Magnum Classic Walls Magnum White Chocolate Walls Feast Walls Cornetto Classic Walls Calippo Cola Walls Cornetto Strawberry Nestle Fab

Sales of ice creams and ice lollies increased most sharply in West Lothian in Scotland, where there was a 507% spike in sales over a typical Monday. This was followed by Merseyside (391% rise), Midlothian (382%), Lanarkshire (381%) and Angus (346%). Sales in London, where Heathrow Airport recorded the UK's highest ever temperature on Tuesday afternoon, rose by 161%.

Ben Ford, Retail Services Director at PayPoint, said: "As the mercury rose to new highs this week, people understandably didn't want to venture too far. However, thousands of people made the short trip to their local convenience store to take advantage of well-stocked freezers. The booming sales have been great news for consumers and retailers alike."