PayPoint : Launches Free Retailer Marketing Support For Growing Digital Voucher Category

The rollout follows a successful trial in 1,000 independent retailers in late 2021, who saw sales uplifts of up to 300%.

20 April 2022, Welwyn Garden City: PayPoint has today announced the launch of further marketing support for its retailer partners to promote the growing digital voucher category, with six big brands, including Amazon, Xbox, Playstation, Paysafecard, Neosurf and Love2Shop with more major brands to follow later this year.



Following a successful 1,000 store trial with independent retailers at the end of 2021, all retailer partners can now order free-of-charge display units and point of sale to promote these services in store. Trial stores saw uplifts of up to 300% in sales of digital vouchers and also benefitted from the enhanced commission of 2% uncapped offered on Love2Shop vouchers.



Retailer partners can order their free marketing support by visiting paypoint.com/pos



Danny Vant, Client Services Director at PayPoint said: "The digital gift card and voucher market has grown significantly in the last 18-24 months and is showing no signs of stopping. We want to help our retailer partners tap into this trend, which is why we're delighted to be launching our free marketing support to all our retailer partners following a trial last year.



Our digital voucher category has the biggest range of consumer brands for gaming, streaming, shopping and making digital payments, whilst offering our retailer partners great opportunities to earn more from PayPoint services in their store."