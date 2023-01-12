PayPoint : PP ANNOUNCES MULTIYEAR CONTRACT EXTENSIONS WITH UTILITA AND SCOTTISH POWER

06 September 2022, Welwyn Garden City: PayPoint today announces a multi-year extension of its contracts with Utilita, the specialist pay-as-you-go energy supplier, and energy company Scottish Power.

The extensions, effective immediately with no disruption to existing services, mean Utilita's 800,000 customers and Scottish Power's 5,000,000 customers continue to be able to top-up gas and electricity across PayPoint's network of 28,000 UK retailers - a network larger than all UK Post Offices, supermarkets and bank branches combined.

This announcement follows the recent launch of a PayPoint campaign in partnership with Citizens Advice. Ahead of the Energy Bills Support Scheme (EBSS) starting in October, the campaign encourages prepay energy customers to make sure their details are up to date with their supplier. When the EBSS commences, prepayment meter customers will be provided with redeemable Energy Bill discount vouchers or Special Action Messages from the first week of each month. Customers will be able to redeem these at their usual top-up point, including any PayPoint location.

Danny Vant, Client Services Director, PayPoint, said: "PayPoint will always strive to ensure consumers have consistent, local access to top-up their energy accounts wherever they are based in the UK. Our multi-year contract extensions with Scottish Power and Utilita are a continuation of that commitment to almost six million people and are great news for our retailer partners who help deliver these vital services at the heart of communities across the UK.

"During the current period of energy and cost of living crises, we also want to do whatever we can to make sure that people are set up to take full advantage of national support initiatives like EBSS, which is why we will continue to work with Citizens Advice to amplify their consumer information services across our full network of 28,000 retailer partners nationwide."