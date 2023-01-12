Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. PayPoint plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAY   GB00B02QND93

PAYPOINT PLC

(PAY)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:43:30 2023-01-12 am EST
510.00 GBX   +0.39%
05:50aPaypoint : Pp leads on protecting free access to cash for local communities
PU
05:20aPaypoint : Pp announces multiyear contract extensions with utilita and scottish power
PU
05:00aPaypoint : tackles shopper footfall conversion challenge now
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PayPoint : PP LEADS ON PROTECTING FREE ACCESS TO CASH FOR LOCAL COMMUNITIES

01/12/2023 | 05:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
07 September 2022, Welwyn Garden City: As consumers face seven in ten ATMs risking closuredue to operators facing rising costs, PayPoint today marks passing £20 million in cash distribution by consumers using its free, any denomination (1p-£50 per transaction), no purchase necessary cash withdrawal service, Counter Cash.

Launched in November 2021, the free cashback-without-purchase service is now available over the counters of more than 4,000 PayPoint locations across its 28,000 strong UK network. These locations, prioritised for their below average provision of free cash access to communities, have since seen more than £20 million in cash withdrawals from over 825,000 transactions. The locations also outnumber the total number (3,300) of "protected status" free-to-use ATMs protected in the UK for local communities.

This vital service is increasingly important amid the cost of living crisis as consumers turn to cash to manage their outgoing expenditure. It also reduces reliance on withdrawing bank note denominations from ATMs, by allowing any withdrawal amount from 1p to £50 per transaction.

Essentially, Counter Cash provides retailers facing increased operating costs and energy bills the chance to earn extra revenue by offering the service, with commission rates of 13p per withdrawal and 8p for every balance enquiry, as well as reducing or removing cash banking charges

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive, PayPoint, said: "Safeguarding free, easy access to cash is of paramount importance and never more so than during times of economic hardship when many use it to more easily keep track of spending. Our Counter Cash service, available in many of the UK's most ATM deprived areas, represents PayPoint's continued commitment to delivering against that objective in a tangible way.

"It's also essential that cash services benefit the retailers that offer them, which is why we committed to enhanced commission for our retailer partners that provide Counter Cash to their local communities. In doing so, they can reduce their cash banking charges as well as generate additional revenue in the face of rising operating costs across the board."

Attachments

Disclaimer

PayPoint plc published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 10:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PAYPOINT PLC
05:50aPaypoint : Pp leads on protecting free access to cash for local communities
PU
05:20aPaypoint : Pp announces multiyear contract extensions with utilita and scottish power
PU
05:00aPaypoint : tackles shopper footfall conversion challenge now
PU
04:50aReturn To Sender : Hamilton is first town in the UK to make Christmas return
PU
01/10Samson Rock Capital LLP - Form 8.3 - Paypoint Plc
PR
01/09Samson Rock Capital LLP - Form 8.3 - Paypoint Plc
PR
01/06Samson Rock Capital LLP - Form 8.3 - Paypoint Plc
PR
01/05Samson Rock Capital LLP - Form 8.3 - Paypoint Plc
PR
01/03Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
01/03Samson Rock Capital LLP - Form 8.3 - Paypoint Plc
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAYPOINT PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 120 M 146 M 146 M
Net income 2023 36,1 M 43,8 M 43,8 M
Net Debt 2023 59,0 M 71,5 M 71,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,94x
Yield 2023 8,07%
Capitalization 348 M 422 M 422 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,38x
EV / Sales 2024 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 670
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart PAYPOINT PLC
Duration : Period :
PayPoint plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPOINT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 508,00 GBX
Average target price 556,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 9,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Wiles Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Dale Finance Director & Executive Director
Giles Francis Bertram Kerr Chairman
Simon Coles Chief Technology Officer
Jay Payne Director-IT Service & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYPOINT PLC-0.39%422
FISERV, INC.-0.03%64 474
BLOCK, INC.11.44%43 006
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.6.32%28 554
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.99%14 358
NEXI S.P.A10.05%11 429