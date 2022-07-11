Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. PayPoint plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAY   GB00B02QND93

PAYPOINT PLC

(PAY)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:28 2022-07-11 am EDT
577.60 GBX   -0.41%
04:54aPAYPOINT : Rising APP fraud highlights need for CoP
PU
07/09PAYPOINT PLC : Holding(s) in Company
AQ
07/09PAYPOINT PLC : Holding(s) in Company
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PayPoint : Rising APP fraud highlights need for CoP

07/11/2022 | 04:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PayPoint urges use of Confirmation of Payee as Authorised Push Payment fraud increases 39%

The anti-fraud tool offers a lifeline by matching the intended recipient with the actual account name and flagging if incorrect

05 July 2022 - Responding to the 2021 Fraud Report from UK Finance[i] which shows a 39% year-on-year rise in gross Authorised Push Payment (APP) losses, PayPoint is urging businesses to adopt the use of Confirmation of Payee as a prominent tool to combat payment fraud. The new UK Finance data reveals that a staggering £583.2m was stolen across 195,996 cases, underlining the significant threat to business and personal finances.

Faster Payments was the most common type of payment used by victims in APP scams at 97%. And while CHAPS was the least common method at just 0.2%, the high-value nature of these transactions meant that it accounted for 4% of the total value[ii].

APP scams are commonly employed by fintech fraudsters who trick both the organisation and consumer by pretending to be either a recognised supplier or intended recipient. They typically intercept emails and replace anticipated invoices with their own fraudulent versions and bank details. However, Confirmation of Payee (CoP) validates recipient details, highlighting potentially fraudulent payments prior to the funds being processed, ensuring single payments and bills are made and received to the correct bank account.

Danny Vant, Client Services Director, PayPoint, said: "At a time when budgets are stretched to breaking point by rising utility and food costs, the significant jump in APP fraud is very concerning. Consumers and businesses are constantly given advice on how to detect and avoid fraud, but the rate at which criminals attack with increasingly sophisticated techniques makes it a difficult task to avoid their traps.

"This is what makes Confirmation of Payee such an important tool in the fight against fraud. It is a quick way to determine if the payment is heading to the right account and, crucially, it gives the payee account holder an opportunity to stop the payment. Without the use of Confirmation of Payee, once a payment is processed it is extremely difficult to get the money back as demonstrated by the recent UK Finance 2021 Fraud Report that showed 53% of losses from APP fraud were not returned to their victims."

Reinforcing the value of APP fraud prevention in the current economic downturn, PayPoint recently announced that it had joined Pay.UK's CoP platform for its services supporting local government and utilities companies in delivering cost-of-living payments.

The service will inform the individual or organisation making the payment as to whether the recipient's name matches their bank account, if account switching is in progress, whether the account holder is deceased, and whether the account is closed. In addition to running checks to ensure money is being paid correctly, CoP is being used today to help Local Authorities and Energy companies disburse government aid funds to individuals in an effective and safe manner.

One of the first local authorities to make use of PayPoint's CoP service found that in 87% of proposed transactions the account name was a match or near match to the intended recipient. The checks flagged up 13% of transactions that were considered anomalies require further investigation.

PayPoint's participation in Confirmation of Payee will give greater assurance to organisations when making payments, ensuring a more rigorous approach to safety and security around transactions.

Disclaimer

PayPoint plc published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 08:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PAYPOINT PLC
04:54aPAYPOINT : Rising APP fraud highlights need for CoP
PU
07/09PAYPOINT PLC : Holding(s) in Company
AQ
07/09PAYPOINT PLC : Holding(s) in Company
GL
07/07PAYPOINT : Launches 2022 Retailer Summer Prize Draw
PU
07/07OBConnect announced that it has received funding from PayPoint plc
CI
06/28Holding(s) in Shares
GL
06/28Holding(s) in Shares
AQ
06/24PAYPOINT : Donate Launched To Leverage Digital Solutions For The Acquisition And Reconcili..
PU
06/23Annual Reports and Financial Statements 2022
GL
06/23Annual Reports and Financial Statements 2022
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAYPOINT PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 122 M 146 M 146 M
Net income 2023 38,6 M 46,5 M 46,5 M
Net Debt 2023 27,2 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,6x
Yield 2023 7,04%
Capitalization 397 M 478 M 478 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,49x
EV / Sales 2024 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 670
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart PAYPOINT PLC
Duration : Period :
PayPoint plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPOINT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 580,00 GBX
Average target price 728,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Wiles Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Dale Finance Director & Executive Director
Giles Francis Bertram Kerr Chairman
Lewis Alcraft Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Tanya Murphy General Counsel & Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYPOINT PLC-12.78%478
FISERV, INC.-10.34%60 153
BLOCK, INC.-58.50%39 231
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-16.20%31 893
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.41%16 895
NEXI S.P.A-40.81%11 051