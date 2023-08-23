Welwyn Garden City, 23 August 2023: Data from PayPoint's network of 28,000 convenience stores reveals that sales of beer and lager experienced a 23% increase on the 19th and 20th August as the public organised viewing parties for the FIFA Women's World Cup Final.

Purchases of Red Stripe increased by 95% over the weekend of the World Cup Final, when compared to the previous four weekends. This was followed by San Miguel Beer and Kronenbourg, which saw an increase of 81% and 74% respectively.

Additional brands that saw an increase in sales on the day include: Tyskie Beer (71%), Asahi Super Dry (67%), and Carling (56%).

Some of the top 10 beers sold across the UK are listed below:

Red Stripe (+95%) San Miguel Beer (+81%) Kronenbourg (+74%) Tyskie Beer (+71%) Asahi Super Dry (+67%) Staropramen Lager (+67%) Tennents Lager (+62%) Carlsberg Export (+59%) Carling (+56%) Corona Cans (+54%)

Anthony Sappor, Retail Proposition & Partnerships Director at PayPoint, said: "Millions of people tuned in to support the Lionesses on Sunday and it's great to see the British public turning to their local convenience stores to help them celebrate the historic match."

"With their extensive stock and extended opening hours, our 28,000 retailer partners can always be relied upon. While they offer a range of services to local communities, I've no doubt that helping the community to celebrate the Lionesses' historic achievement in reaching the World Cup Final is one of the most rewarding."