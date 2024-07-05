(b) where all of the Shares are purchased by the Trustees on different days, the closing middle market quotation for shares of the class as derived from the Daily Official List of the London Stock Exchange on the Dealing Day immediately preceding the day when the Shares are

awarded,

and for all other purposes if neither (a) nor (b) above are

applicable;

(i) where Shares are traded on the London Stock

Exchange the closing middle market quotation for

shares of the class as derived from the Daily Official

List of the London Stock Exchange on the Dealing

Day immediately preceding the relevant date; and

(ii) where Shares are not so traded "Market Value" has

the meaning given by virtue of Part VIII of the

Taxation of Chargeable Gains Act 1992 and as

agreed in advance with HMRC Shares and Assets

Valuation,

and where Shares are subject to a Restriction the Market

Value is to be determined as if they were not subject to the

Restriction

"Matching Shares" Shares awarded under Rule 7

"NICs" employees' National Insurance Contributions

"Participant" an individual who has received under the Plan an Award of

Free Shares, Matching Shares or Partnership Shares, or on

whose behalf Dividend Shares have been acquired

"Participating Company" the Company and such of its Subsidiaries as have executed deeds

of adherence to the Plan under clause 18 of the Deed

"Partnership Shares" Shares awarded under Rule 6

"Partnership Share an agreement in a form specified by the Board from time to time

Agreement" which shall, inter alia, comply with the requirements of

paragraph 44 of the Schedule and contain a notice under

paragraph 48 of the Schedule

"Partnership Share money deducted from a Qualifying Employee's Salary pursuant

Money" to a Partnership Share Agreement and held by the Trustees who

may either use such money to acquire Partnership Shares or

return such money to such Qualifying Employee

"PAYE" means the requirements of Pay As You Earn as prescribed by

Part 11 of ITEPA 2003 or PAYE regulations under section 684

ITEPA 2003