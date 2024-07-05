Display copy
PAYPOINT PLC
SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN
DATE OF ADOPTION BY BOARD: 13 SEPTEMBER 2004
AMENDED AND RENEWED BY THE BOARD (SUBJECT TO SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL): 23 JULY 2014 AND [23 MAY 2024]
APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS: 23 JULY 2014 AND [1 AUGUST 2024]
REGISTERED WITH HMRC UNDER REFERENCE XX1100000112501
INDEX
6.
AWARDS OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES
9
7.
AWARDS OF MATCHING SHARES
12
8.
AWARDS OF DIVIDEND SHARES
13
9.
CONTRIBUTIONS TO BE MADE BY PARTICIPATING COMPANIES
14
10.
ACQUISITION OF FREE SHARES AND MATCHING SHARES
14
11.
SHARES TO BE APPROPRIATED OR ACQUIRED
14
12.
COMPANY RECONSTRUCTIONS
15
13.
RIGHTS ISSUES
15
14.
CESSATION OF EMPLOYMENT AND COMPULSORY SALE
16
15.
THE ISSUE OF SHARES AND COSTS
17
16.
EMPLOYEE RIGHTS
17
17.
AMENDMENTS
17
18.
TRANSFER OF LEGAL TITLE
18
19.
NOTICES
18
20.
TERMINATION
19
21.
MISCELLANEOUS
19
22.
SUB-PLANS
20
23.
GOVERNING LAW
20
1. DEFINITIONS
1.1 In these Rules the following words and expressions shall have the following meanings:-
"Accumulation Period"
in relation to Partnership Shares, the period during which the
Trustees accumulate a Qualifying Employee's Partnership Share
Money before acquiring Partnership Shares or repaying it to
such Qualifying Employee, as set out in the Partnership Share
Agreement and which must:
(a) start on or before the date of the first deduction of
Partnership Share Money;
(b) not exceed 12 months or such other maximum specified in
paragraph 51(1) of the Schedule;
(c) be the same for all individuals entering into Partnership
Shares Agreements
"Acquisition Date"
(a) in relation to Partnership Shares where there is no
Accumulation Period, the meaning given by paragraph
50(4) of the Schedule;
(b) in relation to Partnership Shares where there is an
Accumulation Period, the meaning given by paragraph
52(5) of the Schedule; and
(c) in relation to Dividend Shares, the meaning given by
paragraph 66(4) of the Schedule
"Associated Company"
shall have the same meaning as in paragraph 94 of the Schedule
"Award Date"
in relation to Free Shares or Matching Shares, the date on which
such Shares are awarded
"Award"
(a) in relation to Free Shares and Matching Shares, the
appropriation of Free Shares and Matching Shares in
accordance with the Plan; and
(b) in relation to Partnership Shares, the acquisition of
Partnership Shares on behalf of Qualifying Employees in
accordance with the Plan
"Board"
the board of directors of the Company or the directors present at
a duly convened meeting of the directors of the Company at
which a quorum is present or a duly authorised committee
thereof
"Capital Receipt"
shall have the same meaning as in section 502 of ITEPA
"Company"
PayPoint plc
1
"Connected Company"
shall have the same meaning as in paragraph 18(3) of the
Schedule
"Control"
unless otherwise indicated, shall have the meaning given in
section 995 of the ITA
"Dealing Day"
a day on which the London Stock Exchange is open for the
transaction of business
"Deed"
the deed constituting the PayPoint plc UK Employee Benefit
Trust
"Dividend Shares"
Shares acquired on behalf of a Participant from reinvestment of
dividends under Rule 8
"Free Share Agreement"
an agreement in the terms set out in a form specified by the
Board from time to time
"Free Shares"
Shares awarded under Rule 5
"Group Plan"
the Plan if the Plan is extended to the Company's
Subsidiaries which are Participating Companies.
"HMRC"
means His Majesty's Revenue & Customs
"Holding Period"
(a) in relation to Free Shares, the period specified by the
Company as described more fully in Rule 5.10;
(b) in relation to Matching Shares, the period specified by the
Company as described more fully in Rule 7.8; and
(c) in relation to Dividend Shares, the period of three years
from the Acquisition Date
"Initial Market Value"
the Market Value of a Share on an Award Date
"ITA"
the Income Tax Act 2007
"ITEPA"
the Income Tax (Earnings and Pensions) Act 2003
"London Stock
means London Stock Exchange plc or any successor to that
Exchange"
company;
"Market Value"
for the purposes of an Award:
(a) where all of the Shares are purchased and awarded by the
Trustees on the same day, the price at which such Shares
are purchased. Where Shares are purchased at different
times during that day and at different prices, the average
of the prices paid by the Trustees in the purchase of the
Shares; and
2
(b) where all of the Shares are purchased by the Trustees on different days, the closing middle market quotation for shares of the class as derived from the Daily Official List of the London Stock Exchange on the Dealing Day immediately preceding the day when the Shares are
awarded,
and for all other purposes if neither (a) nor (b) above are
applicable;
(i) where Shares are traded on the London Stock
Exchange the closing middle market quotation for
shares of the class as derived from the Daily Official
List of the London Stock Exchange on the Dealing
Day immediately preceding the relevant date; and
(ii) where Shares are not so traded "Market Value" has
the meaning given by virtue of Part VIII of the
Taxation of Chargeable Gains Act 1992 and as
agreed in advance with HMRC Shares and Assets
Valuation,
and where Shares are subject to a Restriction the Market
Value is to be determined as if they were not subject to the
Restriction
"Matching Shares"
Shares awarded under Rule 7
"NICs"
employees' National Insurance Contributions
"Participant"
an individual who has received under the Plan an Award of
Free Shares, Matching Shares or Partnership Shares, or on
whose behalf Dividend Shares have been acquired
"Participating Company"
the Company and such of its Subsidiaries as have executed deeds
of adherence to the Plan under clause 18 of the Deed
"Partnership Shares"
Shares awarded under Rule 6
"Partnership Share
an agreement in a form specified by the Board from time to time
Agreement"
which shall, inter alia, comply with the requirements of
paragraph 44 of the Schedule and contain a notice under
paragraph 48 of the Schedule
"Partnership Share
money deducted from a Qualifying Employee's Salary pursuant
Money"
to a Partnership Share Agreement and held by the Trustees who
may either use such money to acquire Partnership Shares or
return such money to such Qualifying Employee
"PAYE"
means the requirements of Pay As You Earn as prescribed by
Part 11 of ITEPA 2003 or PAYE regulations under section 684
ITEPA 2003
3
"Performance
the criteria attached to an Award of Free Shares where:-
Allowances"
(a)
whether Shares are awarded; or
(b)
the number or value of Shares awarded,
is conditional on the satisfaction of performance targets set by
the Board
"Performance Period"
shall have the meaning given in Rule 5.5(a)
"Plan"
the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan, as amended from time to
time
"Plan Dividends"
shall have the meaning given in Rule 8.2
"Plan Shares"
(a)
Free Shares, Matching Shares or Partnership Shares
awarded to Participants;
(b)
Dividend Shares acquired on behalf of Participants, and
(c)
shares in relation to which paragraph 87(1) (company
reconstructions: new shares) of the Schedule applies that
remain subject to the Plan
"Plan Termination
a notice issued under paragraph 89 of the Schedule
Notice"
"Qualifying Corporate
shall have the same meaning as in section 117 of the Taxation of
Bond"
Chargeable Gains Act 1992
"Qualifying Employee"
an employee who must be invited to participate in an Award in
accordance with Rule 3.4 and any employee who the Company
has invited to participate in an Award in accordance with Rule
3.5
"Qualifying Period"
(a)
in the case of Free Shares such period of time ending on
the Award Date as is determined by the Board which shall
not exceed 18 months
(b)
in the case of Partnership Shares and Matching Shares
where there is an Accumulation Period such period of time
ending on the start of the Accumulation Period as is
determined by the Board which shall not exceed 6 months
(c)
in the case of Partnership Shares and Matching Shares
where there is no Accumulation Period such period of time
ending on the date on which Partnership Share Money relating to such Award is deducted as is determined by the Board which shall not exceed 18 months
4
"Redundancy"
the same meaning as in the Employment Rights Act 1996
"Relevant Employment"
employment by the Company or any Associated Company
"Restriction"
has the meaning given in paragraph 99(4) of the Schedule
"Rules"
the rules of the Plan, as amended from time to time
"Salary"
the same meaning as in paragraph 43(4) of the Schedule
"Schedule"
Schedule 2 to ITEPA;
"Schedule 2 SIP"
a share incentive plan which meets the requirements of the
Schedule
"Shares"
ordinary shares in the capital of the Company which comply
with the conditions set out in paragraph 25 of the Schedule
"Subsidiary"
any company which is for the time being under the Control
of the Company
"Tax Year"
a year beginning on 6 April and ending on the following 5 April
"Treasury Shares"
Shares qualifying as treasury shares in accordance with
section 690 of the Companies Act 2006
"Trustees"
the trustees or trustee of the Plan
"Trust Fund"
all assets transferred to the Trustees to be held on the terms of
the Deed and the assets from time to time representing such
assets, including any accumulations of income
"Trust Period"
the period of 80 years beginning with the date of the Deed
- References to any act, part, chapter, or section (including ITA and ITEPA) shall include any statutory modification, amendment or re-enactment of that act, for the time being in force.
- Where the context so admits or requires, words importing the singular shall include the plural and vice versa, and words importing the masculine shall include the feminine.
- Headings, notes and footnotes to these Rules are included for convenience only and shall not affect the interpretation or construction of these Rules.
- References to a "company" shall be construed so as to include any company, corporation or other body corporate, wherever and however incorporated or established.
- References to a "person" shall be construed so as to include any individual, firm, company, government, state or agency of a state, local or municipal authority or government body or any joint venture, association or partnership (whether or not having a separate legal personality).
2. OPERATION OF THE PLAN
5
- The purpose of the Plan is to provide, in accordance with the Schedule only, benefits to employees of Participating Companies in the form of Shares in the Company which give them a continuing stake in the Company.
- The Board may issue invitations to participate in the Plan only within 42 days commencing on any of the following:
- the day after the Company's results for any period are announced or, where not announced, are published;
- any day on which changes to the legislation or regulations affecting a Schedule 2 SIP are announced, effected or made;
- any other period during which the Board decides that invitations may be issued, or Shares acquired or awarded, due to other circumstances that justify such a decision
and the day any internal or external restrictions on dealings or transactions in Shares, which prevented the issuing of invitations during the periods specified above, are lifted.
2.3 No invitations to participate in the Plan may be issued on or after the 10th anniversary of the most recent date of renewal of the Plan by the Company in general meeting.
3. ELIGIBILITY OF INDIVIDUALS
- Subject to Rule 3.4, individuals are eligible to participate in an Award only if:-
- they are employees of a Participating Company;
- they have been employees of a qualifying company (within the meaning of paragraph 17 of the Schedule) at all times during any Qualifying Period;
- they are eligible to participate on the date(s) set out in paragraph 14 of the Schedule; and
- they do not fail to be eligible under Rule 3.3.
- Individuals are not eligible to participate in an Award of Free Shares, Partnership Shares or Matching Shares in any Tax Year under the Plan if in that Tax Year they are at the same time participating in an award of shares under another Schedule 2 SIP established by the Company or a Connected Company or if they would have received such an award but for their failure to meet a Performance Allowance (see Rule 5.5).
- If an individual participates in an Award of Shares under the Plan in a Tax Year in which the individual has already participated in another Schedule 2 SIP established by the Company or a Connected Company the limits set out in paragraphs 35 and 46 of the Schedule apply as if the Plan and any such other plans are a single plan.
- All individuals who meet the requirements in Rule 3.1 and are UK resident taxpayers (within the meaning of paragraph 8(2) of the Schedule) shall be eligible to receive an Award and shall also be invited to participate in any Awards granted.
- The Company may also invite any employee who meets the requirements in Rule 3.1 but is not a UK resident taxpayer (as defined in Rule 3.4 above) to participate in an Award.
6
4. PARTICIPATION ON SAME TERMS
- Subject to Rule 4.2, every Qualifying Employee shall be invited to participate in an Award on the same terms and all Qualifying Employees who do participate in an Award shall do so on the same terms.
- Notwithstanding Rule 4.1, the Company may make an Award of Free Shares to Qualifying Employees by reference to:-
- their remuneration;
- their length of service;
- the hours they work; and/or
- the satisfaction of Performance Allowances.
5. AWARDS OF FREE SHARES
- Every Qualifying Employee that wishes to be granted an Award of Free Shares shall enter into a Free Share Agreement with the Company.
- The Trustees may from time to time award Free Shares to Qualifying Employees.
- The number of Free Shares to be awarded by the Trustees to a Qualifying Employee on an Award Date shall be determined by the Board save that the Initial Market Value of Free Shares awarded to a Qualifying Employee in any Tax Year shall not exceed the maximum amount permitted by paragraph 35(1) of the Schedule (as at the date of renewal of the Plan, £3,600).
- The Board may stipulate that the number of Free Shares (if any and subject to Rule 5.3) to be awarded to each Qualifying Employee on a given Award Date shall be determined by reference to Performance Allowances.
- If Performance Allowances are used in connection with a particular Award of Free Shares, Performance Allowances shall apply to that entire Award of Free Shares to all Qualifying Employees and must satisfy the following conditions:-
- they shall be:
- determined by reference to business results or other objective criteria as the Board shall determine;
- fair and objective measures of the performance of the units to which they are or may be applied; and
- assessed over such period as the Board shall specify (the "Performance Period");
- the criteria must be set for performance units consisting of one or more employees; and
- a Qualifying Employee must not be a member of more than one performance unit.
- Where the Board determines to use Performance Allowances in connection with an Award of Free Shares it shall, as soon as reasonably practicable:-
7
- notify each Qualifying Employee participating in the Award of the criteria which shall be used to determine the number or value of Free Shares awarded to such Qualifying Employee; and
- notify all Qualifying Employees of the Company or, in the case of a Group Plan, of any Participating Company, in general terms, of the criteria to be used to determine the number or value of Free Shares to be awarded to each Qualifying Employee in the Award.
-
Without prejudice to Rule 5.5, the Board shall determine the number of Free Shares (if any) to be awarded to each Qualifying Employee by reference to performance using either
"Method 1" or "Method 2" (as such terms are described more fully in Rules 5.8 and 5.9 respectively). The same method shall be used for all Qualifying Employees for each Award of Free Shares.
- If the Board determines to use Method 1:-
- at least 20% of Free Shares awarded in any Performance Period shall be awarded without reference to performance;
- the remaining Free Shares shall be awarded by reference to performance;
- the greatest number of Free Shares awarded to a Qualifying Employee by reference to performance (under Rule 5.8(b)) shall be no more than four times the greatest number of Free Shares awarded to a Qualifying Employee without reference to performance (under Rule 5.8(a)); and
- the Board may only use the criteria set out in Rules 4.2(a) to 4.2(c) to determine the number of Free Shares awarded to a Qualifying Employee without reference to performance (under Rule 5.8(a)).
- If the Board determines to use Method 2:-
- some or all Free Shares shall be awarded by reference to performance;
- the award of Frees Shares to Qualifying Employees in the same performance unit shall be made on the same terms, as set out in Rule 4;
- Free Shares awarded for each performance unit shall be treated as separate Awards; and
- the performance targets specified for different performance units must be consistent targets (within the meaning of paragraph 42(6) of the Schedule).
Holding Period
- The Company shall, in relation to each Award of Free Shares, specify the Holding Period in relation to such Award throughout which a Participant shall be bound by the terms of the Free Share Agreement which shall commence on the Award Date and which shall be no less than three years and no more than five years.
- The Holding Period specified pursuant to Rule 5.10 shall be the same for all Participants who receive an Award of Free Shares at the same time and may not be increased following the Award Date.
- A Participant may during the Holding Period direct the Trustees:-
8
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
PayPoint plc published this content on 05 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2024 13:08:09 UTC.