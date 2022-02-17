Log in
PayPoint : Thanks, But No Thanks! 158% Jump In Parcel Returns on Valentine's Day

02/17/2022 | 02:04am EST
Collect+ parcel data shows 55,875 parcels were returned on the 14 February versus 21,630 the previous Monday.

17 February 2022, Welwyn Garden City: New data from across the Collect+ network of 10,000 UK locations shows that a total of 74,080 parcels were collected from stores in the run up to Valentine's Day between 11-14 February. In the same period 36,781 customer orders arrived in their local store, the perfect way to get a last minute gift delivered away from home and the prying eyes of an expectant partner.

Valentine's Day itself saw a total of 55,875 parcel returns, indicating that a large number of Brits had ordered the wrong size, colour, brand or wrong gift entirely. This is a 158% increase on the previous Monday, February 7, which saw 21,630 parcels returned and up 126% on Monday, January 31.

Meanwhile, sales of on-the-shelf products over the Valentine's weekend (11-14 February) suggest there may have been a number of lonely hearts as a number of ready meals saw a spike versus the previous three week period. Love2Shop vouchers also saw an increase of 27% in sales on Valentine's Day versus the average over the previous week (7-13 February).

Brands that people reached for as a comforter to spending Valentine's on their own included:

  • Knorr Hot Mug Potato With Bacon and Onion +141%
  • Nongshim Kimchi Ramyun Cup +105%
  • Easy Chef Doner Kebabs +92%
  • Grace Instant Cornmeal Porridge +90%
  • Pudliszki Bigos Stew With Meat And Sausage +84%
  • Peters Premier Pork & Pickle Sausage Roll +62%
  • Koka Oriental Instant Noodles (Curry Flavour) +60%
  • Pot Noodle Piri Piri Chicken +33%
  • Bisto Bangers & Mash +30%
  • Rustlers BBQ Rib Burger +28%

Nick Williams, Head of Strategic Partners & Product, Parcelsat PayPoint:"Our Collect+ retailers are always ready and waiting to provide a quick and easy parcel service to their local communities. Last year, the UK celebrated Valentine's Day under lockdown, so it's great to see people were out and about last weekend collecting special purchases for loved ones. Buying the right gift isn't always easy so, despite seeing a sizeable jump in returns on Valentine's this year, we hope that significant others around the UK still remembered…it's the thought that counts."

Disclaimer

PayPoint plc published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 07:03:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
