PayPoint plc

PAYPOINT PLC

(PAY)
  Report
09/07 04:21:05 am
639.5 GBX   +1.19%
04:05aPAYPOINT : and Neosurf sign exclusive deal for eVoucher sales
PU
09/01PAYPOINT : Holding(s) in Company
AQ
08/27CENTRICA : British Gas paid 1.73 million pounds for mishandled payment changes
RE
PayPoint : and Neosurf sign exclusive deal for eVoucher sales

09/07/2020 | 04:05am EDT

New agreement means consumers can access Neosurf vouchers from a larger retail network

Welwyn Garden City, 7 September 2020: PayPoint has today announced an exclusive deal with NeoSurf, an organisation which provide pincodes for use across 20,000 different websites.

The partnership means that members of the public will be able to purchase Neosurf pre-paid pincodes at over 27,000 PayPoint retailers across the UK, making them more accessible to a greater number of people. Consumers simply exchange cash in-store for a Neosurf eVoucher, which is printed with a unique pincode to purchase online services.

Additionally, cash can also be used to top-up balances on Neosurf e-wallets and prepaid cards.

Danny Vant, Client Services Director, PayPoint, said: 'Cash and prepaid vouchers remain an integral part of using the internet for many people in the UK. We are therefore very pleased, in partnership with Neosurf, to make these services more accessible for a greater number of people. It's all part of our mission to transform services in convenience stores across the UK.'

Andrea McGeachin, Chief Commercial Officer at Neosurf, said: 'We are committed to bringing the benefits of cash payments into the online shopping space. Our partnership with PayPoint will help us do just that, allowing more people than ever before the opportunity to purchase our vouchers.'

PayPoint Press Office

paypoint@mhpc.com

+44 20 3128 8100

ABOUT PAYPOINT

In thousands of retail locations, at home and on the move, we make life more convenient for everyone.

For retailers, we offer innovative and time-saving technology that empowers convenience retailers in the UK and Romania to achieve higher footfall and increased spend so they can grow their businesses profitably. Our innovative retail services platform, PayPoint One, is now live in over 16,000 stores in the UK and offers everything a modern convenience store needs, from parcels and contactless card payments to EPoS and bill payment services. Our technology helps retailers to serve customers quickly, improve business efficiency and stay connected to their stores from anywhere.

We help millions of people to control their household finances, make essential payments and access in-store services, like parcel collections and drop-offs. Our UK network of 28,000 stores is bigger than all banks, supermarkets and Post Offices together, putting us at the heart of communities nationwide.

For clients of all sizes we provide cutting-edge payments technologies without the need for capital investment. Our seamlessly integrated multichannel payments solution, MultiPay, is a one-stop shop for customer payments. PayPoint helps over 500 consumer service providers to save time and money while making it easier for their customers to pay - via any channel and on any device.

ABOUT NEOSURF

Neosurf is a world-renowned payments solution enabling gamers and gamblers to pay online without credit card usage and without disclosing personal information. Founded in 2004 the Neosurf model is now regarded as one of the principal payment means globally.

Disclaimer

PayPoint plc published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 08:04:07 UTC
