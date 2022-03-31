Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. PayPoint plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAY   GB00B02QND93

PAYPOINT PLC

(PAY)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/31 04:23:50 am EDT
583 GBX   +0.52%
04:06aPAYPOINT : announces investment in Optus Homes
PU
03/22PAYPOINT PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
03/07PAYPOINT PLC : Holding(s) in Company
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PayPoint : announces investment in Optus Homes

03/31/2022 | 04:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

31 March, Welwyn Garden City: PayPoint has today announced a £750k investment in Optus Homes, a leading app for tenants to manage their home rental account. The deal will see the PayPoint Group make an investment in the company, building on the recently-signed commercial partnership positioning PayPoint as the preferred payment provider within the app.


The investment strengthens PayPoint's MultiPay proposition for the housing sector, as the Optus Homes' native app payment solution, allowing tenants to pay their rent and manage arrears payments directly in the app, on the phone, or over the counter in 28,000 local retailers across the UK, a network bigger than all banks, supermarkets and Post Offices put together.


The housing sector is experiencing a tide of change in how banking and payments are undertaken, with the focus on helping social tenants in difficulty to better manage their needs and their rental payments. For many social housing tenants, their mobile phone is the only internet-connected device they have, The Optus Homes App enables simple and convenient access to their housing association and secure ways for them to take control of paying their rent.


Nick Wiles, Chief Executive of PayPoint, said: "We're delighted to be investing into the Optus Homes business, building on the partnership that we announced recently to integrate our MultiPay digital payments solutions into their app. This investment will enable PayPoint to build on the great progress made in the housing sector over the past few years,increasing financial inclusion and convenience for social housing tenants and removing complexity for social housing landlords."


Gerry Kelly, CEO of Optus Homes, added: "PayPoint was a natural partner for us as we seek to offer digital payments solutions, convenience and peace-of-mind for tenants, as well as increased efficiency and reduced costs for housing providers.This investment will helpus deliver these benefits to an even broader range of social housing clients and tenants, with simple, streamlined and secure rent payments and an enhanced customer experience"

Disclaimer

PayPoint plc published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 08:05:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PAYPOINT PLC
04:06aPAYPOINT : announces investment in Optus Homes
PU
03/22PAYPOINT PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
03/07PAYPOINT PLC : Holding(s) in Company
AQ
03/03PAYPOINT PLC : Holding(s) in Company
AQ
02/24PAYPOINT : supports communities with more than £166m in emergency benefits vouchers dispen..
PU
02/23PAYPOINT PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
02/18Additional Listing
AQ
02/17PAYPOINT : Thanks, But No Thanks! 158% Jump In Parcel Returns on Valentine's Day
PU
02/07Additional Listing
AQ
02/03PAYPOINT : Counter Cash Service Reaches 2,000 Store Milestone
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAYPOINT PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 117 M 153 M 153 M
Net income 2022 35,7 M 47,0 M 47,0 M
Net Debt 2022 30,6 M 40,3 M 40,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 6,55%
Capitalization 397 M 523 M 523 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,67x
EV / Sales 2023 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 669
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart PAYPOINT PLC
Duration : Period :
PayPoint plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPOINT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 580,00 GBX
Average target price 756,40 GBX
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Wiles Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Dale Finance Director & Executive Director
Giles Francis Bertram Kerr Chairman
Lewis Alcraft Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Tanya Murphy General Counsel & Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYPOINT PLC-12.78%523
BLOCK, INC.-13.26%81 223
FISERV, INC.-1.59%66 615
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.1.73%38 737
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.79%19 489
NEXI S.P.A-18.98%16 037