PayPoint : digital solutions help businesses offer flexible customer payments

PayByLink enables customers to choose one-off payments or set-up a regular repayment plan

To help businesses meet customer needs and provide greater support for the financially vulnerable, PayPoint is stepping up the benefits for its digital solution, PayByLink.

Through PayByLink, companies collecting bill payments - whether on credit or prepaid - can already send tailored, personalised payment reminders by email or SMS, allowing customers to pay quickly and easily. Now, with the latest enhancements to PayByLink Recurring Payments, businesses can enable customers to decide whether to make a single, one-off payment, or set up a recurring payment.

PayByLink sits within PayPoint's multi-channel digital payment solution, MultiPay, and gives customers options on how best to manage their payments and repayments. Payments are transparent and instant, improving the customer experience and engagement. This also minimises unnecessary payment chasing, the burden on call centres, whilst reducing arrears and improving cashflow.

Danny Vant, Client Services Director of PayPoint commented; 'Payment flexibility has never been more important than it is today, with the financial uncertainty many are facing. Our latest digital payment solution is a valuable tool to help companies deliver vital support for their customers in such challenging times.'

Delivering true customer-focused flexibility, the customer will also receive a barcode for making an in-store payment, if that is their preferred method, as well as the option to request a call back so they can pay over the phone. By having contact options, customers will be more engaged and both parties will benefit from a positive conversation.

PayByLink benefits for late payment collection: