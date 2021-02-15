Log in
PayPoint plc

PAYPOINT PLC

(PAY)
News 
Press Releases

PayPoint : digital solutions help businesses offer flexible customer payments

02/15/2021 | 12:40pm EST
PayByLink enables customers to choose one-off payments or set-up a regular repayment plan

To help businesses meet customer needs and provide greater support for the financially vulnerable, PayPoint is stepping up the benefits for its digital solution, PayByLink.

Through PayByLink, companies collecting bill payments - whether on credit or prepaid - can already send tailored, personalised payment reminders by email or SMS, allowing customers to pay quickly and easily. Now, with the latest enhancements to PayByLink Recurring Payments, businesses can enable customers to decide whether to make a single, one-off payment, or set up a recurring payment.

PayByLink sits within PayPoint's multi-channel digital payment solution, MultiPay, and gives customers options on how best to manage their payments and repayments. Payments are transparent and instant, improving the customer experience and engagement. This also minimises unnecessary payment chasing, the burden on call centres, whilst reducing arrears and improving cashflow.

Danny Vant, Client Services Director of PayPoint commented; 'Payment flexibility has never been more important than it is today, with the financial uncertainty many are facing. Our latest digital payment solution is a valuable tool to help companies deliver vital support for their customers in such challenging times.'

Delivering true customer-focused flexibility, the customer will also receive a barcode for making an in-store payment, if that is their preferred method, as well as the option to request a call back so they can pay over the phone. By having contact options, customers will be more engaged and both parties will benefit from a positive conversation.

PayByLink benefits for late payment collection:

Danny Vant concludes; 'PayPoint is dedicated to providing solutions that genuinely empower people to manage their finances and reduce arrears. Our solutions aim to increase customer confidence in the businesses they use, and in how their personal and financial details are managed. At PayPoint we are constantly enhancing our range of digital offerings to bring solutions that benefit businesses and consumer alike, helping them to work together to manage payments and arrears effectively and efficiently.'

PayByLink benefits for late payment collection:

  • Integrates with client's system to send automated SMS customer reminders

  • Enhances customer engagement

  • Offers user-friendly payment optionality

  • Increases collection of small arrears and creates the opportunity for customers to begin the journey to making larger or full payment

  • Easily integrates into your own CRM system

  • Increases efficiency with bulk payment options

  • Reduces spend on collections and write offs

  • Enhances cash flow management

  • Fully PCI compliant and can be used effectively in a call centre environment

Disclaimer

PayPoint plc published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 17:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 102 M 142 M 142 M
Net income 2021 32,0 M 44,5 M 44,5 M
Net cash 2021 6,50 M 9,04 M 9,04 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 5,42%
Capitalization 408 M 565 M 568 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,93x
EV / Sales 2022 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 694
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart PAYPOINT PLC
Duration : Period :
PayPoint plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPOINT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 790,00 GBX
Last Close Price 599,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 66,9%
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,85%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicholas Wiles Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Dale Finance Director & Executive Director
Giles Francis Bertram Kerr Chairman
Jon Marchant Director & Chief Information Officer
Lewis Alcraft Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYPOINT PLC-8.41%565
SQUARE, INC.25.32%122 993
FISERV, INC.-3.40%73 741
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-8.47%58 825
AFTERPAY LIMITED28.59%33 558
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.13%22 113
