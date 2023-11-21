(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of trading updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and Monday, and not separately reported by Alliance News:

CleanTech Lithium PLC - Chile-focused lithium exploration and development company - Says intends to raise about GBP6.0 million via firm placing and conditional placing of new shares at about 22 pence per share. Further, qualifying shareholders will be able to subscribe for up to 2.4 million new shares. CleanTech says proceeds from a fundraise will be used to fund its Laguna Verde drill programme with GBP2.5 million. Further, GBP1.0 million will be used to complete the Laguna Verde pre-feasibility study. Meanwhile, GBP1.1 million will be used for the direct lithium extraction pilot plant. Chief Executive Officer Aldo Boitano says: "With your support, the CTL team is committed to the production timeline and advancing the application of direct lithium extraction to our projects in order to supply sustainable lithium products to the growing electric vehicle and battery manufacturing market."

Neometals Ltd - Sustainable battery materials producer - Says intends to raise around AUD13.0 million via equity placement to help the development and expansion of its Primobius lithium-ion battery recycling joint venture and to progress its other businesses. Proposes placement price of 19 Australian cents per share, a discount of around 24% from its last closing price of 25 cents on Monday. CEO Chris Reed says: "We have not raised equity capital for 11 years and welcome new investors to join the register as well as those existing shareholders topping up their holdings. Not only will the Placement and Entitlement Issue allow us to bridge finance ahead of more material revenues to the Primobius JV, it also allows us to bolster what has historically been a retail dominated register."

Pantheon Resources PLC - Oil and gas company focused on developing the Ahpun and Kodiak fields, onshore US - Hails progress on achieving objective of sustainable market recognition of USD5 to USD10 per barrel. Executive Chair David Hobbs says: "The team has undertaken a great deal of analysis and refined our planning case to ensure that we organise funding on an appropriately conservative basis. We look forward to putting the whole story together to help investors understand the different milestones on the way to full field developments, with FID on the whole of Ahpun planned for late 2025 and for Kodiak during 2028."

PayPoint PLC - Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire-based payment services provider - Expands partnership with delivery service Yodel and online marketplace company Vinted across its Collect+ network, a drop off and send service in the UK. Expects significant transaction growth from multi-year agreement. PayPoint CEO Nick Wiles says: "We are delighted that Collect+ will be playing a key role in this expanded partnership with Yodel and Vinted. As consumer channel shift continues to move towards Out of Home and greener delivery choices, our fantastic retailer partners will now have an even greater opportunity to serve the needs of their customers in communities across the UK through our leading OOH network. We remain fully committed to investing further in the in-store consumer experience, through technology and operational support for our retailer partners, as well as continuing to grow our Collect+ network to service the strong growth in this area."

