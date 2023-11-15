1,500+ Fed members boost earning potential by more than £1,000 a year

15 November, Welwyn Garden City: : With only two weeks to go until the Park Christmas Savings season hits the peak for savers to start getting ready for Christmas 2024, PayPoint today announces that more than 1,500 members of the Federation of Independent Retailers (the Fed) have signed up to become PayPoint Park Super Agents, boosting their earning potential by over £1,000 per year.

Park Christmas Savings, part of the PayPoint Group, is the UK's biggest Christmas savings club, helping over 350,000 families to spread the cost of Christmas, by allowing them to manage their household budgets better through the rising costs of living and boost their spending power through regular offers and discounts. Customers can access a wide range of gift cards and vouchers from over 140 of the biggest online and High St brands, including Argos, Primark and B&M.

Every retailer that signs up as a PayPoint Park Super Agent receives access to an extensive support package, including training, digital and in-store POS, personalised saver communications and a national £2.5m advertising campaign driving awareness which kicks off in December. By recruiting savers in their local area ahead of the festive period, retailers can earn over £1,000 a year in commission. This includes £10 for every new customer sign-up, 3% of all savings and £5 for every customer that uses the scheme again next year.

Nick Wiles, CEO, PayPoint said: "Despite only launching Park Christmas Savings Super Agent proposition earlier this year, it's great to see retailers' continued enthusiasm for the programme. In addition to providing additional opportunities for retailers to earn, the service plays an important role in helping families budget ahead of the festive period and beyond, ensuring they can still have a memorable Christmas despite the current cost of living challenges."

Muntazir Dipoti, National President, the Fed said: "Fed members are dedicated to continually improving their customers' experience and supporting their local communities, which is why the Park Christmas Savings service is proving so popular. We're proud to continue to work with PayPoint to offer this exclusive opportunity for our members and would encourage all our retailers to take advantage of the scheme and to put their names forward to become a Park Super Agent.

PayPoint retailer Stephen Tate, Addisons News Agency (Stockton), said: "It's never too early to start planning for Christmas, whether you're a retailer or a customer. Since signing up to be a PayPoint Park Savings Super Agent, I've already seen significant demand from the local community who have taken proactive steps to begin saving for next year."

"Key to this has been the POS and training support provided by PayPoint. The bespoke leaflets and posters have really helped increase uptake and boosted the commission retailers receive."

As a Fed member, new retailers who sign up to be a PayPoint Park Super Agent before 30 November 2023 will be entitled to a discount of 50% off* PayPoint service fees on their EPoS Core package for the first six months. All PayPoint retailers who join the Fed as a new member will enjoy 3 months free membership worth over £71.40.To find out more visit www.paypoint.com/parksavings. Terms and conditions apply visit www.paypoint.com/parksavings for details.