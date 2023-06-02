Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. PayPoint plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAY   GB00B02QND93

PAYPOINT PLC

(PAY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:55:40 2023-06-02 am EDT
404.25 GBX   +7.09%
04:42aPayPoint jumps as reconfirms guidance
AN
02:58aFTSE 100 Poised to Rise After Upbeat Asia, US Trading
DJ
02:01aPositive Trading Update and Confirmation of Preliminary Results Date
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PayPoint jumps as reconfirms guidance

06/02/2023 | 04:42am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Friday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

PayPoint PLC, up 6.0% at 400.24 pence, 12-month range 372.50p-660.00p. The payment services company reconfirms guidance for full-year ended March 31. Expects revenue, excluding Aprreciate Group, to be around GBP125 million, up from GBP115.1 million, with accelerated revenue growth across all three business divisions. Also expects pretax profit to be at the top end of the range of market expectations. The company says it has "materially" enhanced its platform and capabilities in the past year. Looking ahead, PayPoint says trading has been positive in the first quarter of financial 2024.

----------

EnQuest PLC, up 4.6% at 15.56p, 12-month range 14.34p-33.13p. Shares in the oil and gas producer with assets in the UK and Malaysia are up ahead of annual general meeting on Monday. In the last 12-months, Enquest has lost 43%.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Esken Ltd, down 4.9% at 5.10 pence, 12-month range 4.41p-11.40p. Shares in the aviation services and renewable energy group are down 1.0% in the year-to-date but remain down 52% over the past 12.

----------

Pod Point Group Holdings PLC, down 3.2% at 70.00p, 12-month range 46p-223p. The provider of equipment and systems for charging electric vehicles gives back some gains, after strong start to 2023. In the year-to-date, the stock is up 9.7%, but in the last 12-months the shares are down 67%.

----------

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.88% 74.87 Delayed Quote.-13.61%
ENQUEST PLC 4.57% 15.56 Delayed Quote.-30.47%
ESKEN LIMITED -4.85% 5.1 Delayed Quote.5.10%
PAYPOINT PLC 6.02% 400.24 Delayed Quote.-25.98%
POD POINT GROUP HOLDINGS PLC -2.28% 70.655 Delayed Quote.18.52%
WTI 0.85% 70.715 Delayed Quote.-15.79%
Financials
Sales 2023 124 M 156 M 156 M
Net income 2023 37,7 M 47,2 M 47,2 M
Net Debt 2023 71,8 M 89,9 M 89,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,06x
Yield 2023 10,2%
Capitalization 272 M 341 M 341 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,76x
EV / Sales 2024 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 670
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart PAYPOINT PLC
Duration : Period :
PayPoint plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPOINT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 377,50 GBX
Average target price 656,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 73,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Wiles Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Dale Finance Director & Executive Director
Giles Francis Bertram Kerr Chairman
Simon Coles Chief Technology Officer
Jay Payne Director-IT Service & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYPOINT PLC-25.98%341
FISERV, INC.11.00%69 602
BLOCK, INC.-2.13%37 201
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-0.48%25 891
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.24.13%16 834
EDENRED SE19.03%16 191
