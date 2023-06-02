PayPoint jumps as reconfirms guidance

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Friday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

PayPoint PLC, up 6.0% at 400.24 pence, 12-month range 372.50p-660.00p. The payment services company reconfirms guidance for full-year ended March 31. Expects revenue, excluding Aprreciate Group, to be around GBP125 million, up from GBP115.1 million, with accelerated revenue growth across all three business divisions. Also expects pretax profit to be at the top end of the range of market expectations. The company says it has "materially" enhanced its platform and capabilities in the past year. Looking ahead, PayPoint says trading has been positive in the first quarter of financial 2024.

----------

EnQuest PLC, up 4.6% at 15.56p, 12-month range 14.34p-33.13p. Shares in the oil and gas producer with assets in the UK and Malaysia are up ahead of annual general meeting on Monday. In the last 12-months, Enquest has lost 43%.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Esken Ltd, down 4.9% at 5.10 pence, 12-month range 4.41p-11.40p. Shares in the aviation services and renewable energy group are down 1.0% in the year-to-date but remain down 52% over the past 12.

----------

Pod Point Group Holdings PLC, down 3.2% at 70.00p, 12-month range 46p-223p. The provider of equipment and systems for charging electric vehicles gives back some gains, after strong start to 2023. In the year-to-date, the stock is up 9.7%, but in the last 12-months the shares are down 67%.

----------

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.