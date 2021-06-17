PayPoint : Entire UK Lifts The Cup as Booze Sales Rocket During Euros

17 June 2021, Welwyn Garden City: On the day England face Scotland in the Euros, new data from PayPoint reveals fans south of the border are spending more on alcohol when getting behind their team. Sales data from PayPoint's network of 28,000 retailers has revealed each country's tipple of choice to enjoy alongside the tournament.

Over the weekend The Three Lions played their first fixture against Croatia, alcohol sales rose 11% in England. In Scotland, sales rose 6%. Perhaps missing the Mediterranean heat, English fans drank continental with Corona and San Miguel sales seeing the biggest increase at 35% and 23% respectively. The Scottish, ever the patriots, boosted sales of Tennent's Lager (18%), Dragon Soop (16%) and Buckfast (13%).

However, Welsh fans are beating their neighbours in the drinking stakes. Alcohol sales rose 23% over the weekend they kicked off their tournament against Switzerland, with Stella (up 78%), Strongbow (up 71%) and Thatchers Gold (up 59%) being used to toast The Dragons.

Ben Ford, PayPoint Retail Services Director, commented: 'The start of the Euros coinciding with some long overdue sunny weather has boosted alcohol sales but also the nation's mood. Let's hope this is only just the beginning of a stellar summer. PayPoint wishes good luck to all three home nation teams.'



