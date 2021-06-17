Log in
PayPoint : Entire UK Lifts The Cup as Booze Sales Rocket During Euros

06/17/2021 | 04:08am EDT
17 June 2021, Welwyn Garden City: On the day England face Scotland in the Euros, new data from PayPoint reveals fans south of the border are spending more on alcohol when getting behind their team. Sales data from PayPoint's network of 28,000 retailers has revealed each country's tipple of choice to enjoy alongside the tournament.

Over the weekend The Three Lions played their first fixture against Croatia, alcohol sales rose 11% in England. In Scotland, sales rose 6%. Perhaps missing the Mediterranean heat, English fans drank continental with Corona and San Miguel sales seeing the biggest increase at 35% and 23% respectively. The Scottish, ever the patriots, boosted sales of Tennent's Lager (18%), Dragon Soop (16%) and Buckfast (13%).

However, Welsh fans are beating their neighbours in the drinking stakes. Alcohol sales rose 23% over the weekend they kicked off their tournament against Switzerland, with Stella (up 78%), Strongbow (up 71%) and Thatchers Gold (up 59%) being used to toast The Dragons.

Ben Ford, PayPoint Retail Services Director, commented: 'The start of the Euros coinciding with some long overdue sunny weather has boosted alcohol sales but also the nation's mood. Let's hope this is only just the beginning of a stellar summer. PayPoint wishes good luck to all three home nation teams.'


PayPoint Press Office
MHP Communications
paypoint@mhpc.com
+44 20 3128 8100

About PayPoint


For tens of thousands of businesses and their customers, we make life and payments more convenient.

For retailers, we offer innovative and time-saving technology that empowers them to achieve higher footfall and increased spend so they can grow their businesses profitably. Our innovative retail services platform, PayPoint One, is now live in over 17,800 shops in the UK and offers everything a modern convenience store needs. More broadly, we also provide card payments services to thousands of growing businesses across the hospitality, auto trade, clothing and households goods sectors. Our technology helps companies to serve customers quickly, improve business efficiency and modernise their operations.

For clients of all sizes, we also provide market-leading payments technologies without the need for capital investment. Our seamlessly integrated omnichannel solution - MultiPay - is a one-stop shop for digital and other customer payments, via any channel and on any device.

Together, these solutions help millions of consumers to control their household finances, make essential payments and access services like cash withdrawals, eMoney and parcel collections and drop-offs. Our UK network of more than 28,000 stores is bigger than all banks, supermarkets and Post Offices together, putting us at the heart of communities nationwide.

Disclaimer

PayPoint plc published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 08:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
