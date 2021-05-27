PayPoint : and Snappy Shopper announce home delivery partnership

27 May, Welwyn Garden City/Dundee: PayPoint and Snappy Shopper, the fast-growing home delivery app, have today announced a new partnership. Launching in July, the tie-up will see PayPoint One retailer partners given access to the Snappy Shopper platform and the ability to offer customers a convenient home delivery and click and collect option.

Dundee-based Snappy Shopper launched in 2017 and has grown rapidly in the past 18 months. The company's research shows that participating retailers often see substantial returns, with the average in-app basket spend around 3.5 times higher than that in-store.

The PayPoint One system will integrate directly with the Snappy Shopper platform, meaning there is no need for additional kit or technology for retailers that sign up. Once they pass a simple suitability check, designed to ensure that a store has the potential to operate a delivery service profitably, they will benefit from a fast set-up process, customer service support seven days a week, and wide-reaching marketing support.

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive of PayPoint, said: 'The pandemic has accelerated two key trends in retail: support for local retailers and demand for fast, convenient fulfilment. Our partnership with Snappy Shopper caters to both of these, meaning we're not only future-proofing our own business but we're helping our PayPoint One customers to do the same. This collaboration is a firm statement of our commitment to the convenience retail sector.'

Mark Steven, COO of Snappy Group, added: 'We're excited to be partnering with PayPoint, to continue our mission to give more communities on demand access to the products of local businesses. Integrating the Snappy Shopper platform with PayPoint's EPoS makes it considerably more efficient for retailers to fulfil their home delivery orders with us and increases the potential revenue uplift. Our platform is based on genuine partnership and mutual benefit, and we are pleased that, together with PayPoint, we can equip retailers with an affordable and high performing tech solution to compete in the fast-changing home delivery market.'

About PayPoint

For tens of thousands of businesses and their customers, we make life and payments more convenient.

For retailers, we offer innovative and time-saving technology that empowers them to achieve higher footfall and increased spend so they can grow their businesses profitably. Our innovative retail services platform, PayPoint One, is now live in over 17,800 shops in the UK and offers everything a modern convenience store needs. More broadly, we also provide card payments services to thousands of growing businesses across the hospitality, auto trade, clothing and households goods sectors. Our technology helps companies to serve customers quickly, improve business efficiency and modernise their operations.

For clients of all sizes, we also provide market-leading payments technologies without the need for capital investment. Our seamlessly integrated omnichannel solution - MultiPay - is a one-stop shop for digital and other customer payments, via any channel and on any device.

Together, these solutions help millions of consumers to control their household finances, make essential payments and access services like cash withdrawals, eMoney and parcel collections and drop-offs. Our UK network of more than 28,000 stores is bigger than all banks, supermarkets and Post Offices together, putting us at the heart of communities nationwide.

About Snappy Shopper

Launched in Dundee in December 2017, Snappy Shopper is an online app that connects communities with their local businesses. Via the app consumers can order groceries from their local convenience store and have them delivered by the store's own drivers to their homes in as little as 30 minutes. No longer solely reliant on footfall, this allows retailers to extend their customer base and service, as well as compete in this fast-growing home delivery market. This not only caters to the trend for top up shopping but also an increasing desire by consumers to access and support local enterprises. Retailers can increase revenues significantly with average basket spend more than trebling online, while maintaining their in-store pricing. The Company currently serves retailers from most major players and has partnership agreements with several regional Co-op's, Nisa and SPAR.

Snappy Shopper is part of the Snappy Group, which is formed of two businesses, Snappy Shopper Ltd and Hungrrr Ltd, operating in the growing UK convenience grocery sector and the hospitality sector respectively. Hungrrr, launched in 2016, offers the hospitality sector, including restaurants, hotels and stadia, affordable solutions to take online orders, whether that is ordering drinks to a table in a pub, breakfast to a hotel room or pre-ordering food at a major sporting event. The platform's white label functionality and branding can be tailored to each client which has proven attractive to businesses such as Hilton, BrewDog and Subway.

The Group has 1400+ business partners today with more than 700,000 consumers using the platform across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and annualised Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) approaching £100m for the year ended March 2021.