PayPoint : announces Love2shop e-gifting partnership

Welwyn Garden City: PayPoint today announces a partnership to offer consumers Love2Shop e-Gift Cards through its network of 28,000 retailer partner stores across the country. The UK's leading multi-retailer redemption product, Love2shop, is provided by Appreciate Group.

Effective immediately, customers can now purchase Love2Shop e-Gift Cards which can then be exchanged to be spent with some of the nation's favourite high street and online brands, including Argos, Halfords, Marks & Spencer, ASOS, Costa and Uber Eats.

Love2shop has a four-star Trustpilot rating and offers flexibility and choice to recipients of what they want to buy and how they want to shop, whether online or in-store (click here for your nearest store).

As part of the service's launch, PayPoint is offering all retailer partners a better than ever uncapped commission structure on all sales of the Love2shop e-cards. PayPoint will also supply retailers up and down the country with the means to market the service and drive awareness of the product in-store.

Danny Vant, Client Services Director, PayPoint said: 'It's hugely important that as online sales continue to grow, local high street retailers such as our partner network of 28,000 shops are able to confidently serve customers looking to purchase e-gift cards in-store.

'This exciting new partnership with Appreciate Group's Love2Shop e-Gift Card service delivers on that requirement with the market leader in e-gifting. It is an important step for our business in the continued diversification of its product portfolio and further proof of our commitment to providing retailers with a multi-faceted product that generates footfall and even broader appeal to local shoppers.'

Julian Coghlan, Chief Commercial Officer, at Appreciate Group, said: 'We're delighted to make Love2shop available to consumers via PayPoint's extensive network which reaches right into the hearts of communities across the UK.

'We believe this partnership not only strengthens PayPoint's retailer proposition, but makes Love2shop more accessible to customers whilst offering our redemption partners with the opportunity to attract increased business.'