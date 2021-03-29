PayPoint : launches 2021 retailer satisfaction survey

Welwyn Garden City, 29 March 2021: PayPoint is set to launch its annual survey for their 27,700 convenience retailer partners on 30th March. The survey will provide the opportunity for PayPoint's retailer partners to feedback on what could be improved, what works well and how they find overall performance, at a time when business models across all sectors have faced their sternest challenge.

The short survey, independently conducted by Savanta, will take no more than fifteen minutes to complete and offers participants the opportunity to win one of 30 x £100 Amazon vouchers in return for their time.

Ben Ford, PayPoint's Retail Services Director, said: 'More than ever PayPoint wants to hear from its retailer partners to make sure we are supporting them in every way possible. Our 27,700 strong network have delivered essential services to communities up and down the country over the past 12 months and we want to learn from this period to help improve our model and future plans'.