PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

08/22/2022 | 11:16am EDT
PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22nd August 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

 Partnership Shares Purchase Date: 22/08/2022
Share Price:

£6.352		Matching Shares Award Date: 22/08/2022
Share Price:

£6.352		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/08/2022:
Simon Coles2020      2473
Katy Wilde2020      4104
Alan Dale2020       2561
Benjamin Ford2020       1067
Nicholas Wiles2020       979
Mark Latham2020        525
Tanya Murphy2020       615
Christopher Paul2020      2932
Jay Payne2020     1758
Jo Toolan2020     4019
Stephen O’Neill202080
Anna Holness202080

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc           
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary              
+44(0)1707 600316 
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/


