PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")
As a result of transactions on 30th September 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:
|
|Dividend Shares Award Date: 30/09/2022
Allotment Price:
£5.769127
|Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 30/09/2022
|Simon Coles
| 39
|2,552
|Katy Wilde
| 64
|4,208
|Alan Dale
| 39
|2,640
|Benjamin Ford
| 17
|1,124
|Nicholas Wiles
| 15
|1,034
|Mark Latham
| 9
|574
|Tanya Murphy
| 10
|665
|Christopher Paul
| 46
|3,018
|Jay Payne
| 27
|1,825
|Jo Toolan
| 62
|4,121
|Stephen O’Neill
| 1
|123
|Anna Holness
| 1
|123
In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.
Enquiries:
PayPoint Plc
Brian McLelland
Company Secretary
07721211100