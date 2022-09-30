PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

As a result of transactions on 30th September 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:
DividendShares Award Date: 30/09/2022 Allotment Price:
£5.769127
Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 30/09/2022
Simon Coles
39
2,552
Katy Wilde
64
4,208
Alan Dale
39
2,640
Benjamin Ford
17
1,124
Nicholas Wiles
15
1,034
Mark Latham
9
574
Tanya Murphy
10
665
Christopher Paul
46
3,018
Jay Payne
27
1,825
Jo Toolan
62
4,121
Stephen O’Neill
1
123
Anna Holness
1
123
In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.