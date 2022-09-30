Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. PayPoint plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAY   GB00B02QND93

PAYPOINT PLC

(PAY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:32 2022-09-30 am EDT
586.50 GBX   +4.17%
10:16aPaypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
09/29Holding(s) in Shares
GL
09/29Holding(s) in Shares
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

09/30/2022 | 10:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 30th September 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:

 Dividend Shares Award Date: 30/09/2022
Allotment Price:

£5.769127		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 30/09/2022
Simon Coles                        392,552
Katy Wilde                        644,208
Alan Dale                        392,640
Benjamin Ford                        171,124
Nicholas Wiles                        151,034
Mark Latham                9574
Tanya Murphy                        10665
Christopher Paul                        463,018
Jay Payne                        271,825
Jo Toolan                        624,121
Stephen O’Neill               1123
Anna Holness               1123

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc
Brian McLelland

Company Secretary

07721211100



© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about PAYPOINT PLC
10:16aPaypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
09/29Holding(s) in Shares
GL
09/29Holding(s) in Shares
AQ
09/26Directorate change
GL
09/22Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
09/22Directorate change
GL
09/22Directorate change
GL
09/22Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
09/22PayPoint Finance Director To Retire
MT
09/22Paypoint plc Announces Retirement of Alan Dale as Finance Director
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PAYPOINT PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 122 M 134 M 134 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 28,7 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 7,24%
Capitalization 386 M 425 M 425 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,41x
EV / Sales 2024 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 670
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart PAYPOINT PLC
Duration : Period :
PayPoint plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYPOINT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 563,00 GBX
Average target price 770,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Wiles Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Dale Finance Director & Executive Director
Giles Francis Bertram Kerr Chairman
Simon Coles Chief Technology Officer
Jay Payne Director-IT Service & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAYPOINT PLC-15.34%425
FISERV, INC.-8.61%60 665
BLOCK, INC.-65.39%33 306
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-18.97%30 360
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-19.10%13 584
NEXI S.P.A-42.37%10 326