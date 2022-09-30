PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 30th September 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:

Dividend Shares Award Date: 30/09/2022

Allotment Price:



£5.769127 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 30/09/2022 Simon Coles 39 2,552 Katy Wilde 64 4,208 Alan Dale 39 2,640 Benjamin Ford 17 1,124 Nicholas Wiles 15 1,034 Mark Latham 9 574 Tanya Murphy 10 665 Christopher Paul 46 3,018 Jay Payne 27 1,825 Jo Toolan 62 4,121 Stephen O’Neill 1 123 Anna Holness 1 123

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc

Brian McLelland

Company Secretary

07721211100