PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 21st October 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

Partnership Shares Purchase Date: 21/10/2022

Share Price:



£5.75 Matching Shares Award Date: 21/10/2022

Share Price:



£5.75



Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 21/10/2022 Simon Coles 22 22 2,596 Katy Wilde 22 22 4,252 Alan Dale 22 22 2,684 Benjamin Ford 22 22 1,168 Nicholas Wiles 22 22 1,078 Mark Latham 22 22 618 Tanya Murphy 22 22 709 Christopher Paul 22 22 3,062 Jay Payne 22 22 1,869 Jo Toolan 22 22 4,165 Stephen O’Neill 21 21 165 Anna Holness 21 21 165

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years’ time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

