PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")
As a result of transactions on 21st October 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-
|
|Partnership Shares Purchase Date: 21/10/2022
Share Price:
£5.75
|Matching Shares Award Date: 21/10/2022
Share Price:
£5.75
Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 21/10/2022
|Simon Coles
|22
|22
|2,596
|Katy Wilde
|22
|22
|4,252
|Alan Dale
|22
|22
|2,684
|Benjamin Ford
|22
|22
|1,168
|Nicholas Wiles
|22
|22
|1,078
|Mark Latham
|22
|22
|618
|Tanya Murphy
|22
|22
|709
|Christopher Paul
|22
|22
|3,062
|Jay Payne
|22
|22
|1,869
|Jo Toolan
|22
|22
|4,165
|Stephen O’Neill
|21
|21
|165
|Anna Holness
|21
|21
|165
In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.
The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years’ time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.
