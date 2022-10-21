Advanced search
PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

10/21/2022 | 06:31am EDT
PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 21st October 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

 Partnership Shares Purchase Date: 21/10/2022
Share Price:

£5.75		Matching Shares Award Date: 21/10/2022
Share Price:

£5.75

Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 21/10/2022
Simon Coles22222,596
Katy Wilde22224,252
Alan Dale22222,684
Benjamin Ford22221,168
Nicholas Wiles22221,078
Mark Latham2222618
Tanya Murphy2222709
Christopher Paul22223,062
Jay Payne22221,869
Jo Toolan22224,165
Stephen O’Neill2121165
Anna Holness2121165

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years’ time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc           
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary              
+44(0)77212111
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/


