PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22nd February 2023 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-









Partnership Shares



Purchase Date:



22/02/2023



Share Price:



£ 4.91051 Matching Shares



Award Date: 22/02/2023



Share Price:



£ 4.91051 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/02/2023 Simon Coles 26 26 2,837 Katy Wilde 26 26 4,523 Alan Dale 25 25 2,928 Benjamin Ford 25 25 1,383 Nicholas Wiles 25 25 1,292 Mark Latham 26 26 824 Tanya Murphy 26 26 916 Christopher Paul 26 26 3,312 Jay Payne 26 26 2,098 Jo Toolan 26 26 4,435 Stephen O’Neill 25 25 363 Anna Holness 25 25 363

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

PayPoint Plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138