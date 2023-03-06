PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 6th March 2023 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:









Dividend Shares



Award Date: 06/03/2023



Allotment Price: £4.975 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 06/03/2023 Simon Coles 52 2,889 Katy Wilde 82 4,605 Alan Dale 53 2,981 Benjamin Ford 25 1,408 Nicholas Wiles 23 1,315 Mark Latham 14 838 Tanya Murphy 16 932 Christopher Paul 60 3,372 Jay Payne 38 2,136 Jo Toolan 81 4,516 Stephen O’Neill 5 368 Anna Holness 5 368

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

PayPoint Plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138