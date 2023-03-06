PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")
As a result of transactions on 6th March 2023 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:
|
|Dividend Shares
Award Date: 06/03/2023
Allotment Price: £4.975
|Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 06/03/2023
|Simon Coles
|52
|2,889
|Katy Wilde
|82
|4,605
|Alan Dale
|53
|2,981
|Benjamin Ford
|25
|1,408
|Nicholas Wiles
|23
|1,315
|Mark Latham
|14
|838
|Tanya Murphy
|16
|932
|Christopher Paul
|60
|3,372
|Jay Payne
|38
|2,136
|Jo Toolan
|81
|4,516
|Stephen O’Neill
|5
|368
|Anna Holness
|5
|368
In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.
PayPoint Plc
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary
+44(0)7721211100
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
http://corporate.paypoint.com/