  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. PayPoint plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAY   GB00B02QND93

PAYPOINT PLC

(PAY)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:14 2023-03-06 am EST
492.00 GBX   -0.81%
01:01pPaypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
03/03UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
03/02UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/06/2023 | 01:01pm EST
PayPoint plc ("the Company")

 

As a result of transactions on 6th March 2023 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:

                                

 

 

 		Dividend Shares

Award Date: 06/03/2023

Allotment Price: £4.975		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 06/03/2023
Simon Coles522,889
Katy Wilde824,605
Alan Dale532,981
Benjamin Ford251,408
Nicholas Wiles231,315
Mark Latham14838
Tanya Murphy16932
Christopher Paul603,372
Jay Payne382,136
Jo Toolan814,516
Stephen O’Neill5368
Anna Holness5368

 

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

 

PayPoint Plc           

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary              

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

 

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

 


