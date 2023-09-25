PayPoint plc ("the Company")
As a result of transactions on 25th September 2023 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:
|
|Dividend Shares
Award Date: 25/09/2023
Allotment Price: £5.46
|Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 25/09/2023
|Simon Coles
|54
|3,364
|Katy Wilde
|83
|5,138
|Alan Dale
|56
|3,461
|Benjamin Ford
|29
|1,835
|Nicholas Wiles
|27
|1,739
|Mark Latham
|19
|1,246
|Tanya Murphy
|21
|1,343
|Christopher Paul
|62
|3,865
|Antony Sappor
|32
|2,036
|Jo Toolan
|82
|5,048
|Stephen O’Neill
|11
|760
|Anna Holness
|11
|760
|Nick Williams
|19
|1,228
In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.
PayPoint Plc
Brian McLelland, Company Secretary
+44(0)7721211100
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
http://corporate.paypoint.com/