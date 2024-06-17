17 June 2024

PayPoint plc (the "Company")

Notification OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS
2024 PAYPOINT DEFERRED BONUS PLAN AWARDS

The Company announces that on 14 June 2024, in accordance with the rules of the Company’s Deferred Bonus Plan (the 'DBP'), the Remuneration Committee granted a deferred bonus award to the Executive Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (‘PDMR’) under the DBP.

In accordance with the rules, the DBP awards were granted in the form of a nil-cost option. The number of shares under award were calculated at a price of £6.075 per share (being the mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:

Executive DirectorNo. of shares under DBP Award
Nick Wiles17,441
Rob Harding7,491


PDMRNo. of shares under DBP Award
Simon Coles4,527
Julian Coghlan4,527
Anna Holness3,967
Ben Ford3,748
Katy Wilde3,672
Mark Latham3,601
Tanya Murphy3,596
Josephine Toolan3,189
Christopher Paul1,786
Stephen O'Neill1,671
Anthony Sappor1,613
Nicholas Williams1,613

The release of the DBP award to the participant is dependent upon continuous employment for a period of three years from the date of grant.

Enquiries:
        
PayPoint Plc           
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director
+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name
  1. Nick Wiles
  2. Rob Harding
  3. Simon Coles
  4. Julian Coghlan
  5. Anna Holness
  6. Ben Ford
  7. Katy Wilde
  8. Mark Latham
  9. Tanya Murphy
  10. Josephine Toolan
  11. Christopher Paul
  12. Stephen O’Neill
  13. Anthony Sappor
  14. Nicholas Williams
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR

b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93

b)Nature of the transactionAward of nil-cost options under the Company’s Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP").



c)Price(s) and volume(s)PriceVolume(s)
£6.075
  1. 17,441
  2. 7,491
  3. 4,527
  4. 4,527
  5. 3,967
  6. 3,748
  7. 3,672
  8. 3,601
  9. 3,596
  10. 3,189
  11. 1,786
  12. 1,671
  13. 1,613
  14. 1,613
d)Aggregated information
  1. £105,954.08
  2. £45,507.83
  3. £27,501.53
  4. £27,501.53
  5. £24,099.53
  6. £22,769.10
  7. £22,307.40
  8. £21,876.08
  9. £21,845.70
  10. £19,373.18
  11. £10,849.95
  12. £10,151.33
  13. £9,798.98
  14. £9,798.98
e)Date of the transaction14 June 2024
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue