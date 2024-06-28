PayPoint plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in enabling payments and commerce for the public and private sector. The Company operates across four divisions: Shopping, E-Commerce, Payments and Banking, and Love2shop. Its Shopping division provides digital solutions, technology, and payment services for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and retailers to deliver vital community services. Its E-Commerce division provides a technology-based delivery platform. Its Payments and Banking division delivers digital payment solutions to clients across diverse sectors. Its Love2shop division provides gifting and rewards solutions. Its PayPoint segment offers card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; ATM cash machines; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers, through a network of retailers; parcel delivery and collection; retailer service fees; and digital payments. Its Love2shop segment includes shopping vouchers, cards, and e-codes.

Sector Business Support Services