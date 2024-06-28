28 June 2024

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (together “PDMRs”)

The notification below is made in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)Name

Julian Coghlan
2.Reason for the notification
b)Position / status

 		PDMR
c)Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc

b)LEI code5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1/3p each



GB00B02QND93

b)Nature of the transaction

Sale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)                         Volumes

£6.44                     3,103
   Aggregated information

-          Aggregated volume

-          Price

-          Total

3,103

£6.445961

£20,001.82

e)Date of the transaction

28 June 2024

f)Place of the transaction

XLON


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)Name

Julian Coghlan
2.Reason for the notification
b)Position / status

 		PDMR
c)Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc

b)LEI code5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1/3p each



GB00B02QND93

b)Nature of the transaction

Purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)                         Volumes

£6.55                    3,037
   Aggregated information

-          Aggregated volume

-          Price

-          Total

3,037

£6.55

£19,892.35

e)Date of the transaction

24 June 2024

f)Place of the transaction

XLON

Enquiries:
        
PayPoint Plc           
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director
+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/