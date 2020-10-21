Log in
PAYPOINT PLC

PAYPOINT PLC

(PAY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 10/21 04:28:53 am
516.5 GBX   -0.10%
PayPoint : renews partnership with EG Group

10/21/2020 | 04:10am EDT

PayPoint services secured in circa 400 locations nationwide

Welwyn Garden City, 21 October 2020: PayPoint today announced the extension of its partnership with EG Group, in a move that will see the continuation of its bill payment and parcel services in nearly 400 of EG Group's forecourt sites across the UK.

EG Group is a leading forecourt retail convenience operator which has partnered with global food-to-go brands such as Starbucks, KFC and Subway and operates across more than 6,000 sites in Europe, the United States and Australia. The signing of this three-year extension means that EG Group locations can continue to offer PayPoint's integrated bill payment solution in addition to Collect+, which allows customers to pick up and drop off parcels at their convenience.

Danny Vant, Client Services Director at PayPoint, said: 'We're delighted to renew our partnership with EG Group. The extension of our partnership means customers can continue to access our bill payment and parcel services at key forecourt outlets across the country.'

Ahmed Kazi, Group Operations Director at EG Group said: 'PayPoint's Collect+ and integrated bill payment technology help to drive footfall at our sites so we're very happy to agree a new deal securing their services. Our sites are an important and valued part of the parcel network and their payment solutions help our stores operate at maximum efficiency.'


PayPoint Press Office
MHP Communications
paypoint@mhpc.com
+44 20 3128 8100

ABOUT PAYPOINT

In thousands of retail locations, at home and on the move, we make life more convenient for everyone.

For retailers, we offer innovative and time-saving technology that empowers convenience retailers in the UK and Romania to achieve higher footfall and increased spend so they can grow their businesses profitably. Our innovative retail services platform, PayPoint One, is now live in over 16,500 stores in the UK and offers everything a modern convenience store needs, from parcels and contactless card payments to EPoS and bill payment services. Our technology helps retailers to serve customers quickly, improve business efficiency and stay connected to their stores from anywhere.

We help millions of people to control their household finances, make essential payments and access in-store services like cash withdrawals, eMoney, parcel collections and drop-offs. Our UK network of more than 27,500 stores is bigger than all banks, supermarkets and Post Offices together, putting us at the heart of communities nationwide.

For clients of all sizes we provide market-leading payments technologies without the need for capital investment. Our seamlessly integrated omnichannel solution - MultiPay is a one-stop shop for digital and other customer payments. PayPoint helps a wide range of consumer service organisations save time and money while making it easier for their customers to pay - via any channel and on any device.


ABOUT Euro Garages

Founded in 2001 by the Issa Family, United Kingdom based Euro Garages (now known as EG Group) is a leading petrol forecourt retail convenience operator who has established partnerships with global brands such as ESSO, BP, Shell, Carrefour, Louise Delhaize, SPAR, Starbucks, Burger King, KFC, Greggs and Subway. The business has an established pedigree of delivering a world class fuel, convenience and food-to-go offer. The EG Group currently employs over 55,000 colleagues working in circa 6,250 sites across ten international markets in Europe, USA and Australia. EG Group has made a significant commitment to delivering a modern consumer retail offer which exceeds expectations and creates a true 'one-stop' retail destination to satisfy multiple consumer missions. The business is regularly recognised for innovation and investment in convenience retail assets, the employees and the systems. Zuber Issa CBE and Mohsin Issa CBE, Founders and co-CEOs, EG Group, were recently honoured in the Queen's Birthday Honours List 2020, for their contribution to business and charity. They were also jointly named the 2018 EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the UK. Visit www.eurogarages.com for further information.

Disclaimer

PayPoint plc published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 08:09:10 UTC

