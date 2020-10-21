PayPoint : renews partnership with EG Group

PayPoint services secured in circa 400 locations nationwide

Welwyn Garden City, 21 October 2020: PayPoint today announced the extension of its partnership with EG Group, in a move that will see the continuation of its bill payment and parcel services in nearly 400 of EG Group's forecourt sites across the UK.

EG Group is a leading forecourt retail convenience operator which has partnered with global food-to-go brands such as Starbucks, KFC and Subway and operates across more than 6,000 sites in Europe, the United States and Australia. The signing of this three-year extension means that EG Group locations can continue to offer PayPoint's integrated bill payment solution in addition to Collect+, which allows customers to pick up and drop off parcels at their convenience.

Danny Vant, Client Services Director at PayPoint, said: 'We're delighted to renew our partnership with EG Group. The extension of our partnership means customers can continue to access our bill payment and parcel services at key forecourt outlets across the country.'

Ahmed Kazi, Group Operations Director at EG Group said: 'PayPoint's Collect+ and integrated bill payment technology help to drive footfall at our sites so we're very happy to agree a new deal securing their services. Our sites are an important and valued part of the parcel network and their payment solutions help our stores operate at maximum efficiency.'



