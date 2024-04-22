(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Monday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

PayPoint PLC, up 6.6% at 518.00 pence, 12-month range 372.50p-585.74p. Shares in the payment services provider rise. PayPoint says it remains on track to deliver around GBP80 million in underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the current financial year to March 31, up 31% from GBP61.3 million in financial 2023, and underlying pretax profit in line with undefined expectations. "The strength of this performance, underpinned by sustained strong cash flow and our confidence in the delivery of continued growth and achieving our financial targets, has enabled the board to now have under active consideration a share buyback programme to further enhance shareholder returns," PayPoint says.

City Of London Investment Group PLC, up 5.3% at 334.84p, 12-month range 300.00p-461.00p. The asset manager focused on investing in closed-end funds says funds under management were USD10.1 billion at March 31. This compares with USD9.6 billion as at December 31, an increase of 5.5%

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Petra Diamonds Ltd, down 3.3% at 40.60p, 12-month range 35.13p-77.10p. The diamond mining group sees its shares fall, after slow start to 2024. In the year-to-date, the stock is down 38%.

