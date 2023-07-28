(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Friday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

PayPoint PLC, up 5.7% at 494.97 pence, 12-month range 372.50p-660.00p. The payment services company's annual results for the year ended March 31 are well received by investors. Revenue from continuing operations rises 16% year-on-year to GBP167.7 million from GBP145.1 million, though pretax drops 46% to GBP42.6 million from GBP78.5 million. "Our financial performance has been positive, with net revenue growth across all our business divisions, excellent progress in parcels and digital payments, and good momentum in our key growth areas," says CEO Nick Wiles. Says trading in the period since has been positive.

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Foxtons PLC, down 1.8% at 38.60p, 12-month range 27.05p-45p. The estate agency returns some of Thursday's gains, with poorly-received results from online real estate agency Rightmove PLC also weighing on sentiment in the property sector. On Thursday, Foxtons said revenue rose 8.9% year-on-year to GBP70.9 million in the first half of 2023, from GBP65.1 million. Pretax profit surged 42% to GBP6.1 million from GBP4.3 million.

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

