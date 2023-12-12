12 December, Welwyn Garden City: PayPoint, the UK's leading retail payment services provider, has today announced Netflix as the newest digital voucher to be added to its range, available immediately.

PayPoint currently works with a number of leading brands such as Amazon, Google Play, Love2shop, PlayStation and Xbox. Today's announcement further increases the choice of vouchers available to consumers across its network of 28,000 UK retailer partners.

PayPoint, retailers can now sell 'pin on receipt' vouchers for Netflix , allowing customers to top up their Netflix account using cash without the need for a debit or credit card using a simple code printed straight onto a receipt.

This also enables unbanked individuals to gift or be gifted digital Netflix vouchers, eliminating the need to upload payment details.

Netflix is a subscription-based streaming service with over 247 million global paid memberships enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages.

Danny Vant, Managing Director - Client Services at PayPoint said: "PayPoint's collaboration with Netflix showcases our commitment in looking for additional opportunities for retail partners to increase their revenue, while providing local shoppers to pay for a service in a manner of their choosing."

"Paying for Netflix has never been easier, although deciding on which film to watch might still be an issue for some."