    PAY   GB00B02QND93

PAYPOINT PLC

(PAY)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:08 2023-01-19 am EST
530.00 GBX   +5.16%
PayPoint third-quarter revenue rises roughly 10%

01/19/2023 | 02:14pm EST
PayPoint PLC - payment services provider - Says net revenue from continuing operations rises 9.8% on-year to GBP32.5 million in third quarter ended December 31, from GBP29.6 million. Shopping divisional net revenue rises 4.8%, E-commerce by 51% and Payments & Banking by 11%. "Whilst the market background remains uncertain, our compelling characteristics of strong cash flow, resilient earnings and growth mean we remain confident of the progress we are making in the transformation of our business and delivering expectations for the year," Chief Executive Nick Wiles says.

Current stock price: 530.00 pence, closed up 5.2% on Thursday

12-month change: down 23%

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 120 M 149 M 149 M
Net income 2023 36,1 M 44,7 M 44,7 M
Net Debt 2023 59,0 M 73,0 M 73,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,86x
Yield 2023 8,13%
Capitalization 345 M 427 M 427 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,36x
EV / Sales 2024 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 670
Free-Float 68,9%
