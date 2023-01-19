PayPoint third-quarter revenue rises roughly 10%

PayPoint PLC - payment services provider - Says net revenue from continuing operations rises 9.8% on-year to GBP32.5 million in third quarter ended December 31, from GBP29.6 million. Shopping divisional net revenue rises 4.8%, E-commerce by 51% and Payments & Banking by 11%. "Whilst the market background remains uncertain, our compelling characteristics of strong cash flow, resilient earnings and growth mean we remain confident of the progress we are making in the transformation of our business and delivering expectations for the year," Chief Executive Nick Wiles says.

Current stock price: 530.00 pence, closed up 5.2% on Thursday

12-month change: down 23%

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

