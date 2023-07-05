PayPoint Plc

Postponement Preliminary Results FY23 Announcement

PayPoint Plc announces that its auditors, KPMG, have informed them that they are unable to complete the work necessary for PayPoint Plc to release its Preliminary Results for FY23 on Thursday 6 July 2023. The delay is due to a technical accounting treatment relating to the balance sheet of the Appreciate Group (“Appreciate”) at acquisition and at year end, which is still in the process of being reviewed.

As a result, the Company will release its Preliminary Results for FY23 as soon as KPMG have completed this work. A further announcement will be made in due course.

The Board reconfirms that Group net revenue, excluding Appreciate Group, is expected to be around £125m (FY22: £115.1m) with accelerated revenue growth across all three business divisions. The Group anticipates that profit before tax for the financial year ended 31 March 2023 will be at the top end of the range of market expectations, excluding exceptional items and Appreciate impacts since completion of the acquisition, driven by the strong momentum across the business.

Trading early in the current financial year has been positive, continuing the performance seen in FY23. We have detailed execution plans in place to capitalise on the positive momentum built up in our key growth areas of card processing, Open Banking, parcels, integrated payments and the new Love2shop division (previously Appreciate), delivering profitable growth in our retail and card estates, further enhancements to our proposition and positive new business growth in key target sectors.

