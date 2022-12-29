Advanced search
    PAY   GB00B02QND93

PAYPOINT PLC

(PAY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:44 2022-12-29 am EST
505.50 GBX   +0.90%
08:42aUK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
07:07aSamson Rock Capital LLP - Form 8.3 - Paypoint Plc
PR
12/28UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
Return to sender: Hamilton is first town in the UK to make Christmas return

12/29/2022 | 10:34am EST
Data from PayPoint shows first parcel return took place at 01:14 on Christmas Day

Welwyn Garden City, 29 December 2022: A resident in Hamilton (Scotland) became the first person in the UK to return a potentially unwanted Christmas present, data from PayPoint reveals today.

In was barely beyond midnight when the first parcel was returned to a Collect+ store at 01:14 Christmas Day. The next return was made in Bradford at 01:22. Throughout December 2022, the Collect+ network managed more than 48 million parcels as people looked to get presents delivered ahead of Christmas Day.

Across Christmas Day, the most returns took place in London where 2,939 people sent back their parcels. In total, 38,893 people used the Collect+ service at their local convenience store to make a return on Christmas Day.

Nick Williams - Head of Strategic Partners & Product: Parcels, said: "Given the challenging economic circumstances faced by the country, it's important that loved ones can receive their presents on time and end the year on a high.

"Despite this, not everyone gets the presents they had wished or hoped for… and it's where our retail partners go above and beyond for their local communities by allowing the speedy return of parcels at a time when most other stores and Post Offices are closed.

"It's a testament to their hard work as they continue be a focal point for locals and we hope they too can spend time with their loved ones ahead of the new year."

Collect+ is available in 10,000 local convenience stores across the country. It allows customers to collect parcels at a time that best suits them, and the majority of Collect+ outlets were open on Christmas Day.

Swiftest Christmas Day Returns Top 10

01:14am Hamilton (Scotland) 01:22am Bradford 03:43am Greenock 04:14am Spalding 05:01am Derby 05:18am Altrincham 05:26am Doncaster 05:24am Hull 05:54am Salisbury 05:58am Newcastle

Disclaimer

PayPoint plc published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 15:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
