10th July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:9th July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:4018
Lowest price per share (pence):636.0
Highest price per share (pence):641.0
Weighted average price per day (pence):638.4313

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON638.43134,018636.00641.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
09 July 2024 16:20:30150636.00XLON00286046111TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:20:3696636.00XLON00286046119TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:20:36150636.00XLON00286046118TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:20:3760637.00XLON00286046123TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:20:3742637.00XLON00286046122TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:20:3775637.00XLON00286046121TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:20:37141637.00XLON00286046120TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:25:58327638.00XLON00286046637TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:25:5853638.00XLON00286046636TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:25:5892638.00XLON00286046635TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:25:5869638.00XLON00286046634TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:25:59108639.00XLON00286046638TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:25:59403637.00XLON00286046640TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:26:0012637.00XLON00286046644TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:26:001637.00XLON00286046643TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:26:001637.00XLON00286046642TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:26:0013637.00XLON00286046641TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:26:0268638.00XLON00286046646TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:26:02190639.00XLON00286046648TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:26:02525639.00XLON00286046647TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:26:03190640.00XLON00286046651TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:26:03332640.00XLON00286046650TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:27:09104641.00XLON00286046735TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:27:09134641.00XLON00286046734TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:27:0956641.00XLON00286046733TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:27:0937641.00XLON00286046732TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:27:1156639.00XLON00286046738TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:27:1114639.00XLON00286046737TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:27:11185639.00XLON00286046736TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:27:1156638.00XLON00286046740TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:27:11199638.00XLON00286046739TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:27:5979640.00XLON00286046822TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970