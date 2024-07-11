11th July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 10th July 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 1,482 Lowest price per share (pence): 634.00 Highest price per share (pence): 640.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 637.7233

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 637.7233 1,482 634.00 640.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 10 July 2024 11:03:01 132 639.00 XLON 00286303608TRLO1 10 July 2024 11:16:04 118 638.00 XLON 00286303996TRLO1 10 July 2024 11:16:04 12 638.00 XLON 00286303995TRLO1 10 July 2024 11:37:00 100 640.00 XLON 00286304934TRLO1 10 July 2024 14:55:01 57 634.00 XLON 00286311011TRLO1 10 July 2024 15:01:17 12 636.00 XLON 00286311263TRLO1 10 July 2024 15:18:35 12 636.00 XLON 00286312044TRLO1 10 July 2024 15:18:47 12 637.00 XLON 00286312048TRLO1 10 July 2024 15:38:20 129 639.00 XLON 00286313494TRLO1 10 July 2024 15:38:20 129 639.00 XLON 00286313493TRLO1 10 July 2024 15:38:20 12 639.00 XLON 00286313492TRLO1 10 July 2024 15:38:20 118 639.00 XLON 00286313491TRLO1 10 July 2024 15:51:13 134 637.00 XLON 00286314133TRLO1 10 July 2024 15:51:13 37 636.00 XLON 00286314130TRLO1 10 July 2024 15:51:13 5 636.00 XLON 00286314131TRLO1 10 July 2024 15:51:13 7 636.00 XLON 00286314132TRLO1 10 July 2024 15:53:03 165 636.00 XLON 00286314254TRLO1 10 July 2024 15:59:54 14 638.00 XLON 00286314807TRLO1 10 July 2024 16:14:59 274 637.00 XLON 00286316021TRLO1 10 July 2024 16:16:06 3 636.00 XLON 00286316113TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970