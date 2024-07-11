11th July 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|10th July 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|1,482
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|634.00
|Highest price per share (pence):
|640.00
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|637.7233
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|637.7233
|1,482
|634.00
|640.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|10 July 2024 11:03:01
|132
|639.00
|XLON
|00286303608TRLO1
|10 July 2024 11:16:04
|118
|638.00
|XLON
|00286303996TRLO1
|10 July 2024 11:16:04
|12
|638.00
|XLON
|00286303995TRLO1
|10 July 2024 11:37:00
|100
|640.00
|XLON
|00286304934TRLO1
|10 July 2024 14:55:01
|57
|634.00
|XLON
|00286311011TRLO1
|10 July 2024 15:01:17
|12
|636.00
|XLON
|00286311263TRLO1
|10 July 2024 15:18:35
|12
|636.00
|XLON
|00286312044TRLO1
|10 July 2024 15:18:47
|12
|637.00
|XLON
|00286312048TRLO1
|10 July 2024 15:38:20
|129
|639.00
|XLON
|00286313494TRLO1
|10 July 2024 15:38:20
|129
|639.00
|XLON
|00286313493TRLO1
|10 July 2024 15:38:20
|12
|639.00
|XLON
|00286313492TRLO1
|10 July 2024 15:38:20
|118
|639.00
|XLON
|00286313491TRLO1
|10 July 2024 15:51:13
|134
|637.00
|XLON
|00286314133TRLO1
|10 July 2024 15:51:13
|37
|636.00
|XLON
|00286314130TRLO1
|10 July 2024 15:51:13
|5
|636.00
|XLON
|00286314131TRLO1
|10 July 2024 15:51:13
|7
|636.00
|XLON
|00286314132TRLO1
|10 July 2024 15:53:03
|165
|636.00
|XLON
|00286314254TRLO1
|10 July 2024 15:59:54
|14
|638.00
|XLON
|00286314807TRLO1
|10 July 2024 16:14:59
|274
|637.00
|XLON
|00286316021TRLO1
|10 July 2024 16:16:06
|3
|636.00
|XLON
|00286316113TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970