24th July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:23rd July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:13,172
Lowest price per share (pence):667.00
Highest price per share (pence):671.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):667.7787

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON667.778713,172667.00671.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
23 July 2024 09:49:17251669.00XLON00288263889TRLO1
23 July 2024 09:49:17350667.00XLON00288263892TRLO1
23 July 2024 09:49:17118667.00XLON00288263891TRLO1
23 July 2024 09:49:18446667.00XLON00288263929TRLO1
23 July 2024 09:49:1822667.00XLON00288263928TRLO1
23 July 2024 09:49:50478667.00XLON00288264474TRLO1
23 July 2024 10:19:19126667.00XLON00288292835TRLO1
23 July 2024 10:19:19126667.00XLON00288292834TRLO1
23 July 2024 10:19:19503667.00XLON00288292833TRLO1
23 July 2024 10:19:192,002667.00XLON00288292836TRLO1
23 July 2024 11:10:50117667.00XLON00288335477TRLO1
23 July 2024 11:25:03247669.00XLON00288335992TRLO1
23 July 2024 11:25:03218669.00XLON00288335994TRLO1
23 July 2024 11:25:03190669.00XLON00288335993TRLO1
23 July 2024 13:22:19169671.00XLON00288340170TRLO1
23 July 2024 13:22:1975671.00XLON00288340169TRLO1
23 July 2024 13:30:21213669.00XLON00288340390TRLO1
23 July 2024 13:30:2121669.00XLON00288340389TRLO1
23 July 2024 13:54:431,000668.00XLON00288340867TRLO1
23 July 2024 13:54:431668.00XLON00288340868TRLO1
23 July 2024 13:55:44169667.00XLON00288340894TRLO1
23 July 2024 13:55:4479667.00XLON00288340893TRLO1
23 July 2024 13:55:442,000668.00XLON00288340895TRLO1
23 July 2024 13:56:294,000668.00XLON00288340911TRLO1
23 July 2024 14:39:02125667.00XLON00288342693TRLO1
23 July 2024 14:39:10126667.00XLON00288342702TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970